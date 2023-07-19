Erdogan Caps Gulf Tour in Turkey with 50 billion UAE dollars

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ended a trip to the Persian Gulf aimed at securing investments by signing deals worth more than $50 billion in the United Arab Emirates, official Emirati media reported on Wednesday.

His tour, which also included stops in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, saw Erdogan preside over the signing of lucrative deals to boost Turkey’s struggling economy.

Turkey is grappling with a monetary collapse and runaway inflation that have battered its economy.

Ankara recently mended its relations with Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, after years of rivalry following the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Turkey’s support for organizations linked to the Muslim Brotherhood initially caused a rift with Gulf states, which consider the movement a terrorist group.

Relations have deteriorated further following a Saudi-led blockade of Turkey’s ally Qatar by its Gulf Arab neighbours. The embargo was lifted in 2021 but relations with Turkey remained difficult.

With relations improving, Erdogan visited the United Arab Emirates last year to strengthen political and economic ties.

On Wednesday, the Turkish leader flew to the United Arab Emirates from Qatar, where he met with the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Earlier, during its stopover in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh had signed a major drone purchase contract with a Turkish defense company. The amount at stake was not disclosed.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Erdogan at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi and witnessed the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding “worth an estimated $50.7 billion”, the official WAM news agency reported.

In March, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates signed a free trade agreement that aims to boost bilateral trade to $40 billion a year within five years.

And last year, the two countries signed a nearly $5 billion currency swap deal to boost Ankara’s dilapidated currency reserves.

Last month, the president of the United Arab Emirates met Erdogan in Turkey, shortly after the Turkish leader won a new five-year term in elections in May.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also met the Emirati President during a visit to the United Arab Emirates in June.

The diplomatic thaw with the United Arab Emirates has led to increased investment in Turkey.

On Wednesday, Erdogan and the UAE leader “reaffirmed their commitment to promoting stability, both in the region and internationally, affirming their shared belief in the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as a means of resolving disputes and avoiding conflict”, WAM reported.

The two nations “share the same ambitions for stability, economic growth and sustainable progress,” the agency said, quoting the president of the United Arab Emirates.