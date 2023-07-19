Politics
Deterring China requires bolstering US nuclear defenses, says Admiral
If the United States hopes to deter China from invading Taiwan, the country must increase the urgency of funding and developing nuclear defense systems, the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command has said.
Tensions have risen in the Indo-Pacific region and US intelligence suspects Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the Chinese military to prepare to take Taiwan by force by 2027, Admiral John Aquilino said at an Aspen Security Forum panel in Aspen, Colorado on July 19.
“I would like there to be a heightened sense of urgency to deliver the capabilities that I have requested, and to do them at a time and speed that is relevant,” Aquilino said. “We should definitely be ready before [2027] if we do our job.
Understanding how fast China is advancing in its defense technology and the extent of the threat China poses to the United States and Taiwan is crucial, he said.
“We lived in a world where we thought peace was going to break out with Russia and there was no chance of war in Europe,” Aquilino said. “We lived in a world where we believed that the [People’s Liberation Army] was going to fit into the rules-based international order in a responsible way.
“That’s not the world we live in,” he continued. “To be prepared and ready to live in this world, we need to put all of our capabilities in place, our posture initiatives in place, our alliances and partnerships in place.”
In response to a question about whether the U.S. military’s “failure” to dissuade Russia from attacking Ukraine helps illustrate the importance of speed, urgency and preparedness in U.S. efforts to dissuade China from annexing Taiwan, Aquilino said it’s not as important as one might think, but there’s a lot to be learned from the situation.
“I don’t fear that deterrence will fail in the Pacific,” he said. “That said, we want to continue to position ourselves in a position of strength. We want our allies and partners to work and operate with us, and we want all of these partners to express the importance of the rules-based international order that China is not going away.
One factor playing into China’s decision to invade Taiwan is China’s advanced hypersonic missile capabilities, which are “unmatched at the speed and rate at which they are delivered”, he said.
And China’s rapid advance is not limited to hypersonic missiles, the country is advancing in all military capabilities – the maritime environment, in the air domain, in space – “hypersonic and missile capability is only part of that,” he said.
While Aquilino expressed concern about the buildup and capabilities China is providing and the speed at which they are being delivered, he also said the United States can and will continue to develop defense systems capable of keeping the country and military forces secure, as long as the sense of urgency and preparedness is there.
“It is essential that the United States continue to modernize our strategic capabilities,” he said. “It’s very expensive, but it’s necessary. It is the fundamental defense of this nation through strategic nuclear deterrence. That said, the Chinese go very fast. … What matters is that we modernize our force and that we are ready to be able to react.
