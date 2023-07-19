Morning Summary | The opposition parties decide to carry out a census of castes; Prime Minister Modi says coalitions of negativity never succeed, and more





Team effort: Sonia Gandhi, second from right, and other leaders during the second day of the Joint Opposition Meeting in Bangalore. | Photo credit: ANI

Coalitions of negativity never succeed, PM says The 25-year-old National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a coalition of contributions, not coercion, with development as its main objective, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said July 18, drawing a line between the NDA and the new opposition alliance, INDIA, announced in Bangalore the same day. Opposition parties decide to carry out a census of castes INDIA, the new opposition alliance, has decided to conduct a caste census, saying they have come together to overcome manufactured hatred and violence against minorities as well as rising crimes against women, Dalits, Tribals and Kashmiri Pandits. As exports decline amid global uncertainty, no clear target for the year While merchandise exports fell 15.1% in the first quarter of this year, after racking up a record $450 billion in 2022-23, the government is cautious in announcing a clear target for outbound shipments this year and is expected to opt for a range of scenario-based targets instead. Derailed India-Russia deal Vande Bharat is back on track After nearly three months of failure, the Indian-Russian Vande Bharat (JV) joint venture deal is back on track. On Tuesday, India’s publicly traded PSU Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) informed exchanges that a share purchase agreement had been signed between Kinet Railway Solutions Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of RVNL, and RVNL, Metrowagonmash as well as another stock company Locomotive Electronic Systems. Chirag Paswan officially announces his return to the NDA Almost three years after breaking with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chirag Paswan, who leads a faction of his late father Ram Vilas Paswans Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), announced his official return to the coalition and said his party, the LJP (Ramvilas), will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as part of an alliance with the BJP. Supreme Court suspends ED investigation into Chhattisgarh liquor scam case The Supreme Court on Tuesday instructed the Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) to stay on hand in all ways in a money laundering case related to the alleged 2,000 crore alcohol scam in Chhattisgarh. A bench of Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order in motions challenging the legality of the AML agency’s proceedings in the case. Crowd attacks IPS officer in Manipur; 30 held, probe on An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was attacked and one of his convoy vehicles set on fire by a mob in Imphal West district of Manipur in the late hours of Monday. The police fired tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd. India recorded all-time high DTP3 vaccination coverage of 93% in 2022: WHO The coverage rate for DPT3, the third dose of diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus vaccines, in India hit an all-time high of 93% in 2022, surpassing the previous pre-pandemic record of 91% recorded in 2019, and also marking a sharp increase from the 85% recorded in 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Donald Trump’s preliminary hearing in classified documents case ends with no immediate decision on trial date Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and prosecutors argued in court July 18 over when his landmark criminal trial over the mishandling of classified documents should begin, but the judge postponed an immediate decision. TNA flatly rejects Sri Lankan presidents’ 13th Amendment offer minus police powers The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) on Tuesday flatly rejected Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghes’ offer to implement the 13th Amendment without police powers, calling his proposal for development and decentralization of power another hollow promise. England trust aging attack for must-see Ashes clash James Anderson returns to his Old Trafford ground to lead an aging England attack in an unmissable fourth Test from the Ashes. It’s the only change for Ben Stokes’ men, trailing 2-1 with two to play. England dropped Ollie Robinson, who suffered a back spasm as the hosts won the third Test by three wickets at Headingley.

