Trump was a business client of serial killer suspect Rex Heuermanns





Suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann was a prolific architect in New York City with myriad clients ranging from office to retail to residential. But one client stands out: Donald Trump.

According to a 2018 filing with the New York City Department of Buildings, the Trump Organization employed Heuermann for a job at one of Trump’s most prized properties, 40 Wall Street.

Now known as the Trump Building, the historic 71-story property built in 1930 clearly needed work on the 17th floor. According to the filing, Heuermann was hired for an office renovation to include minor modifications to the partition and plumbing.

Work did not change use, output or occupation. The estimated cost was just over $200,000. Steve Lafiosca, appointed vice president of property management for the Trumps company, is listed under landlord information in the city’s filing. The company asked for time Tuesday evening to review the case but did not comment on this story.

The Trump Organization bought the land lease at 40 Wall Street in 1995 from Hong Kong’s Kinson Properties for a song for less than $8 million.

The 40 Wall acquisition could be Trump’s biggest ever deal, Crains New York wrote in 2020.

Heuermann was arrested Friday in connection with the horrific serial murders of women on Long Island between 1996 and 2011. He was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, sex workers who were murdered in 2009, 2010 and 2010, respectively.

The architect and shipper is being held without bond.

Meanwhile, Trump, as anyone who doesn’t live under a rock knows, has been embroiled in his own legal troubles.

The former president was arrested in June on 37 federal charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents, including obstruction of justice and misrepresentation related to the case. On Tuesday, he was also notified by the United States Department of Justice that he was the target of a special council investigation into the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In a civil suit in May, Trump was found guilty of sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996. She was awarded a $5 million judgment.

In December, the Trump Organization was convicted in Manhattan of tax evasion.

