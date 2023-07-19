Boris Johnsons WhatsApps and sextorting party girls • Graham Cluley





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to hand over his WhatsApp messages – or does he? And some fun Aberdeen girls have come up with a sinister twist on sextortion scams. All of this and more is discussed in the latest edition of the “Smashing Security” podcast by cybersecurity veterans Graham Cluley (from a mysterious place) and Carole Theriault. Warning: This podcast may contain goofy, adult themes, and foul language. Hosts: Graham Cluley- @gculley

Carole Theriault – @caroletheriault Episode links: Sponsored by: Move Kolide guarantees that if your device is not secure, it cannot access your cloud applications. Its Device Trust for Okta. Watch the demo today!

wired With over 14 frameworks including SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001, Drata prepares you to audit for the crucial security standards needed to scale your business. As a Smashing Security auditor, you can save 10% on Drata and get waived implementation fees. Support the show: You can support the podcast by telling your friends and colleagues about Smashing Security and leaving us a review on Apple podcast Or podcaster. Become a supporter via Patreon Or Apple podcast for ad-free episodes and our pre-release stream! Follow us: Follow the show on Twitter at @SmashinSecurityOr on Mastodonon the Smashing Security subredditOr visit our website for more episodes. THANKS: Theme music: “Vinyl Memories” by Mikael Manvelyan.

Assorted sound effects: AudioBlocks. Did you find this article interesting ? Follow Graham Cluley on Twitter Or Mastodon to learn more about the exclusive content we publish. Graham Cluley is a cybersecurity industry veteran, having worked for a number of security companies since the early 1990s when he wrote the very first version of Dr. Solomon’s Antivirus Toolkit for Windows. Now a freelance analyst, he regularly makes media appearances and is an international speaker on the topic of cybersecurity, hackers and online privacy. Follow him on Twitter, MastodonBluesky, or email him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://grahamcluley.com/smashing-security-podcast-331/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos