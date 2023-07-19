Connect with us

Indonesia and European Union complete IEU-CEPA negotiations

VOA

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and the European Union is considered important not only for creating mutually agreed rules of the game in business competition in the European market, but also for boosting the national economy, creating new jobs, facilitating trade and creating opportunities for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

In the 15th round of negotiations, the Indonesian delegation was led by Director of Bilateral Negotiations Johni Martha, while the European negotiating team was led by Deputy Head of Unit for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Filip Deraedt.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Commerce received by VOA on Wednesday (7/19), during this round table, the two parties made progress in discussing the text. Among other things, the Chapter on Economic Cooperation and Capacity Building (ECCB) was approved. The agreement officially makes the ECCB the 7th successfully completed chapter of the IEU-CEPA negotiations.

This 15th round includes discussions on 15 negotiating issues, namely trade in goods, rules of origin, sustainable food systems, anti-fraud clauses, technical barriers to trade, trade in services, digital trade, investment, settlement of investment disputes, government procurement, trade and sustainable development, dispute settlement, institutional arrangements, economic cooperation and capacity building, as well as subsidies for online meetings.

Indonesia and the European Union need each other

Total trade between Indonesia and the European Union in 2022 was recorded at US$33.2 billion. During this period, Indonesia’s exports to the European Union reached US$21.5 billion, while Indonesia’s imports from the European Union reached US$11.7 billion.

Indonesia’s main export products to the European Union are palm oil and its fractions, industrial monocarboxylic fatty acids, coal, copper and footwear with leather uppers. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s main imports from the European Union last year were iron and steel pipes, medicines, vaccines, pulp-making machinery and recycled paper or cardboard.

Indonesia takes the preparation of the various issues discussed at the Yogyakarta meeting very seriously. President Joko Widodo even directly chaired a restricted meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on July 13 to formulate the strategic issues to be discussed.

Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto (courtesy RI Presidential Secretariat).

Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, after the meeting, told reporters, “There are five strategic issues that need to be resolved for the IEU-CEPA negotiations to be completed this year, including the issue of government spending or procurement, the position of state-owned enterprises, export duties while continuing to develop domestic industry, standardization of environmentally friendly products, and the issue of resolution of investment disputes which should refer to the International Center for the Settlement of Relative Disputes to ICSID investments.

If these five issues can be resolved, then by the end of this year the EUI-CEPA can be completed, with only one negotiation remaining, Airlangga said.

Indonesian negotiating group chairman Johni Martha said in a press release that the next round will be held at the end of this year. It is to be hoped that Indonesia and the European Union will continue to share the same commitment to maintaining the positive momentum resulting from the progress made in this round. He also encourages communication and advocacy meetings when required by the entire working group.

The 16th round of talks is expected to take place in Brussels, Belgium, in late 2023. [em/pp]

