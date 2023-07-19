Donald Trump was a former client of Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann





Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann once worked as an architect for former President Donald Trump, according to a report.

The Trump Organization hired architectural firm Heuermanns, RH Architecture, for plumbing work on the 17th floor of the Trump Building at 40 Wall St., according to an October 2018 filing with the New York City Department of Buildings.

The Art Deco crown jewel project is expected to cost $205,017.00, the document says.

The filing names Heuermann as the plaintiff, while Trump Organizations Vice President of Property Management Steve Lafiosca is listed as the owner.

Heuermann’s business address is listed at 19 W. 36th St. — likely the same Fifth Avenue hangout near where he was arrested last week on multiple murder charges.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to the Posts’ request for comment on the project, which was first reported by TheRealDeal on Wednesday.

Heuermann was arrested last week on a series of murder charges. via REUTERS

Heuermann, 59, was arrested near his office on July 13 and charged with two counts of first- and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Amber Lynn Costello, 22, and Megan Waterman, 27.

The three female remains were discovered in the swamps along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo State Park in December 2010.

The Trump Organization released a statement late Wednesday afternoon saying Heuermann was not working with them.

“Mr. Heurmann [sic] has never worked for the Trump Organization in any capacity. According to our records, he was hired by a third-party commercial office tenant who left years ago, to perform minor architectural work in their individual space,” a spokesperson for the organization said.

Who is Rex Heuermann, suspect of the Gilgo Beach serial killer?

A suspected serial killer has been arrested for the notorious Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island, The Post can confirm.

Rex Heuermann, 59, a married father of two and an architect with a New York firm, has a home on 1st Avenue in Massapequa Park, sources told the Post.

Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect who was charged on July 14, 2023 with the murder of three of 11 victims in a long string of unsolved murders known as the Gilgo Beach murders.AP

His arrest is linked to the Gilgo Four, four women – Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27 and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25 – found wrapped in burlap within days of each other in 2010.

Barthelemy’s body was first found along Ocean Parkway on December 11, 2010, raising fears of a serial killer in the area.

By spring 2011, the body count had risen to 10, including eight women as well as an unidentified man and a toddler.

Heuermann’s arrest comes after the new Suffolk County Police Commissioner established a special Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force in February 2022.

He is also the prime suspect in the death of 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who was the first of the so-called Gilgo Four to go missing.

The married father of two pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday and is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Center.

Rex Heuermann performed plumbing work on the 17th floor of the Trump Building at 40 Wall St., records show. Getty Images Donald Trump’s real estate firm hired Heuermann around 2018, records show.AP

Trump branded 40 Wall St. from Kinson Properties in 1995 for less than $8 million, The New York Times reported.

Over the years, however, the budding tycoon has repeatedly claimed to have landed the property for just $1 million, while claiming the address is now worth up to $1 billion, TheRealDeal reported in 2012.

More recently, 40 Wall St. has made headlines as part of New York prosecutors’ investigation into the Trump Organization.

The 40 Wall St. address came up repeatedly in the investigation into the activities of the Trump Organization.AP

In 2012, the Trump Building was cited as being worth $527 million to lenders, but only $16.7 million to tax authorities, The Washington Post reported.

In February this year, the building was placed on a lender’s watch list due to its rising maintenance costs and vacancy rate, according to Bloomberg.

