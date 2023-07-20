Imran Khan to be tried in special court for encryption conspiracy: Sanaullah





Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad in this image taken from a July 19, 2023 video. GeoNews/YouTube “Imran has tarnished the reputation of state institutions through cipher drama.” Qureshi fully involved in the elaboration of a numerical narrative: Minister of the Interior.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the confessional statement by Azam Khan, former principal secretary to the former prime minister, revealed Imran Khan’s plot narrative based on the diplomatic cipher.

Pakistani President of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) [Imran Khan] tarnished the reputation of state institutions by the cipher conspiracy. He should be punished for masterminding the drama, the interior minister told a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

His presser came shortly after the ex-senior secretary in a statement called the US figure a “conspiracy” manipulated by the ousted prime minister who was removed from office by a no-confidence vote in April last year to create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition,” Geo News has learned.

Imran, at a public rally of PTI workers on March 27, 2022, took a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it towards the crowd, saying it was proof that an “international conspiracy” was hatching to overthrow his government. The United States has repeatedly denied these claims, calling them “categorically false”.

Responding to the development, Imran called Azam an “honest man” and said he would not believe the statement until he heard the bureaucrat say it himself.

Azam, who has been “disappearing” since last month, recorded his statement as CrPC 164 in front of a magistrate, the sources added, without any information on his whereabouts.

The police had registered a case under the charge of “kidnapping” at the police station in Kohsar.

Sanaullah said former foreign minister and PTI deputy chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was fully involved in shaping the encrypted narrative.

The cipher drama was concocted by the then-ruling party to achieve its vested interests, he added.

Referring to the former principal secretary’s statement today, the security czar said the confessional statement confirmed that making a confidential state document public was a crime. If he [Imran Khan] can sacrifice the national interest for personal gain then he can do anything.

He went on to say that the cipher conspiracy made it clear that the May 9 incident was a continuation of the same plot.

Sanaullah said the former prime minister’s confessional statement against Imran was an indictment against him.

The president of the PTI will be held accountable for this crime. It is a matter of national interest, added the Minister of the Interior.

Sanaullah said a case will be filed against the head of the PTI following the confessional statement of its former principal secretary and a state will become a plaintiff in the case.

This case will be referred to a special tribunal, he added.

Cable door

The controversy first emerged on March 27, 2022, when Imran, less than a month before his ouster, held up a letter, claiming it was a cipher from a foreign country, which mentioned that his government should be removed from office.

He did not reveal the contents of the letter or mention the name of the nation that sent it. But days later he named the United States and said Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had called for his removal.

The figure related to the meeting of Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, with Lu.

The former prime minister, saying he read the contents of the cipher, said “all will be forgiven in Pakistan if Imran Khan is removed from power”.

Then, on March 31, the National Security Committee (NSC) took up the case and decided to launch a “vigorous approach” to the country for its “blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan”.

Later, after his impeachment, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a meeting of the NSC, which came to the conclusion that it had found no evidence of a foreign conspiracy in the cipher.

In the two audio leaks that took the internet by storm and shocked the public after these events, former Prime Minister, then Federal Minister Asad Umar, and then-Principal Secretary Azam could have been heard discussing US encryption and how to use it for their benefit.

On September 30, the federal cabinet became aware of the case and formed a committee to probe the content of the audio leaks.

In October, the cabinet gave the green signal to take action against the former prime minister and referred the case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Once the FIA ​​was tasked with investigating the case, it summoned Imran, Umar and other party leaders, but the PTI leader challenged the summons and obtained a stay order from the court.

This Tuesday, July 18, the High Court of Lahore recalled the stay order against the notice of appeal to Imran by the FIA.

