PM Modi thanks US for returning smuggled items









YEARS |

Update: Jul 19, 2023 3:54 PM EAST

New Delhi [India]July 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked the US government for the return of 105 trafficked antiquities.

“This will make every Indian happy. I am grateful to the United States for this. These precious artifacts have immense cultural and religious significance. Bringing them home demonstrates our commitment to preserving our heritage and rich history,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Consulate in New York held a repatriation ceremony for 105 trafficked antiquities handed over by the United States.

The antiquities will soon be transported to India, according to a statement issued by the Consulate General of India in New York.

This development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ state visit to the United States in June 2023. During Prime Minister Modi’s state visit, India, the United States, agreed to work on a cultural property agreement that would help prevent illegal trafficking of cultural objects. Such an agreement will add value to the dynamic bilateral cooperation between homeland security and law enforcement in both countries.

The 105 artifacts represent a wide geographical spread in terms of origin in India, with 47 from East India, 27 from South India, 22 from Central India, six from North India and three from West India.

Artifacts that span from the 2nd-3rd century CE to the 18th-19th century CE, are made of terracotta, stone, metal and wood. About fifty artifacts related to religious subjects [Hinduism, Jainism and Islam] and the rest is of cultural significance.

The Indian government has made serious efforts to bring back stolen Indian antiques from abroad, living symbols of India’s rich heritage and culture.

In recent years, there has been close cooperation between India, the United States on the restitution of antiquities. During the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States in 2016, 16 antiquities were handed over by the United States.

Similarly, in 2021, the US government handed over 157 artifacts which returned to India after the Prime Minister’s visit to the US in September 2021. Along with these 105 antiquities, the US side handed over a total of 278 cultural artifacts to India since 2016, according to the statement. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/pm-modi-thanks-usa-for-return-of-trafficked-artefacts20230719155431 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos