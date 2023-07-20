Trump’s target letter hints 2020 election probe is closing in on him





WASHINGTON (AP) A targeted letter sent to Donald Trump suggests a sprawling Justice Department probe into efforts to nullify the 2020 election is focused on him after more than a year of talks with the former president’s top aides and state officials across the country.

Federal prosecutors have cast a wide net, questioning witnesses in recent months about a chaotic meeting at the White House that included discussions about the seizure of voting machines and the involvement of attorneys in plans to block the transfer of power, according to people familiar with the investigation. They discussed with witnesses plans by Trump associates to enlist lists of fake Republican voters in battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden and interviewed state election officials who faced a campaign to pressure election results in the days before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

It’s unclear how long Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation will last, but its seriousness was evident on Tuesday when Trump revealed he had received a letter from the Justice Department informing him that he was the target of the investigation. These letters often precede criminal charges; Trump received one before his indictment last month for illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

While it’s unclear when charges might be brought, the scope of the investigation contrasts sharply with Smith’s much narrower classified documents investigation. The wide array of witnesses recalls the tumultuous two months between Trump’s election loss and the insurgency on Capitol Hill, when some lawyers and advisers aided his futile efforts to remain president while many others implored him to move on or were relentlessly harassed to help alter the results.

A spokesperson for Smith declined to comment on the target letter or the interviews prosecutors conducted.

Even before Smith inherited the election interference investigation last November, Justice Department investigators had already interviewed several Trump administration officials, including former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff and former top White House lawyers, reviewed post-election fundraising and seized the cellphones of numerous lawyers and officials as potential evidence.

Since then, Smiths’ team has questioned senior administration officials, including Pence himself, before a grand jury in Washington. He also conducted interviews with a wide range of witnesses outside the federal government, including Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani as well as election officials in states where Trump associates have issued unsuccessful challenges to overturn results in favor of Republican incumbents.

Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was personally tapped by Trump to find 11,780 votes to overtake Biden, was interviewed by the Smiths team, as were Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, according to their representatives.

Wisconsin’s top election administrator and election leaders in Milwaukee and Madison have spoken to federal investigators. And former Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who silenced a Trump White House appeal as he publicly certified Bidens’ narrow victory in the state, was contacted by Smiths’ team, a spokesperson said.

A person familiar with Smiths’ investigation said prosecutors in recent months have expressed interest in the ordeal of Ruby Freeman, a Georgia election worker who, along with her daughter, told the House of Representatives committee on Jan. 6 how their lives were turned upside down when Trump and his allies clashed. on surveillance footage to refute since-debunked allegations of voter fraud.

Team Smiths subpoenaed Raffenspergers’ office for any security video or footage, or any other video of any kind from State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Nov. 3, 2020, according to a copy of the document obtained by The Associated Press. This is the video that Giuliani and other Trump allies claimed showed Fulton County election workers, including Freeman, pulling suitcases of ballots from under a table. Georgian officials called these claims false.

An area of ​​constant interest for investigators has been the role played by Trump’s allied lawyers in helping him cling to power, according to people familiar with the investigation who, like other people interviewed for the story, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation.

Wisconsin’s top election official recently spoke with federal prosecutors as part of the special counsel investigation into the 2020 election and former President Donald Trump’s pressure tactics in the battleground states he lost.

A review panel has said former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred in Washington for his handling of litigation challenging the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to speak with federal prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office.

A prosecutor seeking the expunging of the architect of a legal strategy to keep former President Donald Trump in power says he concocted a baseless theory and made false claims of fraud in an effort to void the 2020 election.

John Eastman, a conservative law professor, has advanced a dubious legal theory that Pence could halt state electoral vote certification to prevent Bidens from winning. Another attorney, Sidney Powell, promoted baseless allegations of voter fraud and pushed an idea vigorously opposed by Trump’s White House lawyers that Trump had the authority under a previous executive order to seize state voting machines.

Charles Burnham, an attorney for Eastman, said Tuesday that his client did not receive a target letter. We do not expect one, because raising concerns about illegality in the conduct of an election is not now and has never been punishable, he said. A lawyer for Powell declined to comment.

Several witnesses were asked about a heated Dec. 18, 2020 meeting at the White House in which outside advisers, including Powell, raised the idea of ​​voting machines, people familiar with the matter said. The meeting, which turned into a shouting match, featured prominently in the House survey on Jan. 6, with former White House official Cassidy Hutchinson memorably describing it as lopsided.

Giuliani, a Trump attorney who participated in the meeting and who led the legal challenges to the election results, was asked about that meeting in a voluntary interview with Smiths’ team and also detailed to prosecutors Powell’s involvement in the failed effort to void the election, according to a person familiar with his account. Giuliani did not receive a target letter.

Giulianis’ interview was part of what’s called an offer deal, the person said, in which a person speaks voluntarily with investigators while prosecutors agree not to use those statements in any criminal case they may bring. Prosecutors have worked to negotiate similar arrangements with other witnesses.

As prosecutors dig into efforts by Trump allies to thwart Bidens’ victory, they have focused on creating lists of fake voters from key states captured by Biden who were enlisted by Trump and his allies to sign fake certificates showing that Trump had in fact won.

Smiths’ team also focused on Trump’s efforts to punish officials in his administration who contradicted his false allegations of voter fraud.

Chris Krebs, who was fired by Trump as director of the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency after he vouched for the integrity of the 2020 vote, was questioned by prosecutors about the perceived retaliation, according to a person familiar with the questioning.

Associated Press writers Kate Brumback and Christina A. Cassidy in Atlanta, Scott Bauer in Madison, Wis., Jonathan J. Cooper in Phoenix, Joey Cappelletti in Lansing, Michigan, and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

