Chinese dictator Xi Jinping humiliated climate envoy John Kerry this week by hosting a two-day national conference on ecological and environmental protection in Beijing without his American guest.

Xi quite explicitly told Kerry to get lost in his remarks at the conference, saying China, the world’s worst polluter by a very wide margin, would set its own environmental targets and chart its own course to achieve them. Kerry walked out of Beijing empty-handed, mumble the long and detailed meetings he attended and the frank conversations he had, but without a climate deal in hand.

Xi’s two-day eco-conference was essentially a very long reaffirmation of the evasion that China has used so successfully on the climate change movement so far, vaguely promising that the heavily industrialized authoritarian regime will cut its carbon emissions in thirty years but, for now, it will burn as much coal as it wants and no input from Western environmentalists is welcome.

China’s commitments are unwavering, but the path to the goals as well as the manner, pace and intensity of efforts to achieve them should and must be determined by the country itself, rather than influenced by others, Xi said at the conference.

Xi said his regime will actively and steadily work towards carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, promote a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system, accelerate the formation of a new power system, and strengthen the country’s ability to ensure oil and gas security, but not when or how it could do any of these things.

Kerry spent the week submissively tweeting about all the important talks he was having with Xi underlings, but those meetings were mostly made up of Chinese officials saying they expect the Western world to meet absurd demands such as the Paris climate accords while Beijing pumps as much carbon as it needs to meet its industrial goals.

International environmental analysts have awkwardly admitted that China is building a number of flagship renewable energy projects, but it is also increasing its already colossal use of fossil fuels.

Three years after making its carbon reduction pledge, China’s energy and industrial transitions are still far from complete, said Ma Jun, director of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs. said THE South China Morning Post (SCMP) Wednesday.

Due to complex geopolitical changes, China has focused on energy security, Ma added, a delicate way to observe that China is building coal-fired power plants increasing pace, averaging about two a week over the past year, or about six times as many coal-fired plants as the rest of the world combined.

Kerry held a press conference on Wednesday during which he conceded he left Beijing empty-handed. He said he made no demands of the Chinese because no one should be dictated to, a sentiment that will come as an incredible shock to Americans who are endlessly dictated by the climate change movement.

We managed to have long and very detailed meetings with lots of catching up. We had very frank conversations, but we came here to innovate and it is clear that we will need a little more work to complete this task, admitted Kerry.

The Chinese Communist government, for its part, is very comfortable dictating to the rest of the world, and he constantly threatens to stop even his minimal cooperation on climate change if his demands are not met.

If the United States continues its crackdown on China, heightening tensions and hostility between the two sides, it is unlikely to be conducive to any kind of cooperation, including on climate change, the state government world times threat when Kerry arrived in Beijing on Sunday.

It is the United States that has sabotaged the atmosphere and mutual trust for climate cooperation and therefore must take full responsibility for the suspension of formal climate talks with China, the world times gave a talk, fondly recalling how China threatened to shut down climate cooperation because former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited Taiwan last year.

While Washington has long wanted to isolate climate change issues from its other China-related political and trade policies, there is in fact no way to separate bilateral cooperation on global warming from the broader context of China-US relations, the world times insisted, signaling that China intends to use the climate change issue very aggressively for political purposes while merrily burning mountains of coal and oceans of gas.