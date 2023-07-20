Could Brexit be undone? | The hill

Brexit was like a long divorce, and now most Britons have buyer’s remorse. A survey for The Independent shows that more than two-thirds of people in the UK support a second referendum on EU membership. But is there a way for the UK to join the European family?

The UK announced it would hold a referendum on joining the EU in 2013 as the country’s economy did well and recovered from the 2008 financial crisis. Yet in 2016 the country voted to leave. The world was shocked. I was working in the British government at the time, which showed me how unprepared civil servants were to handle this outcome.

However, over the next few years, the UK got to work and negotiated its exit for February 2020. Even after officially leaving the EU, the country remained in the single market until the end of 2020. The reality of implementing these changes for businesses required more time to mitigate the economic fallout.

After Brexit, it’s a different story. The country faces a shallow recession, high inflation and modest economic growth of 0.3% this year, according to the OECD. While the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have compounded the negative economic shock of Brexit, that is not the only reason public opinion is shifting.

Brexiter leader Boris Johnson was ousted from British politics last year mainly because of his personal misconduct. But it was always a signal of changing tides for conservatives. For what? Simple demographic mathematics. Unfortunately, among those most vulnerable to COVID-19 were the elderly. By the time another referendum might be called, many more will not be around to vote again. Young Britons are more likely to support the EU. This, combined with constant political changes (like Liz Truss lasting just 44 days as prime minister) has increased the number of voters who doubt the government’s ability to regain control.

Support from many Brexiters is wavering, but is a second referendum likely? The short answer is no. The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have provided the perfect scapegoat for the country’s current economic difficulties. Brexit faithful can use this excuse to point out how well the country is doing compared to some of its European colleagues. With Germany in recession and turmoil in France, why should the UK join the struggling EU?

And my friends in Westminster tell me that another referendum is not being discussed. At least not seriously. Labor can’t be seen to rock the boats, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is a real Brexiteer.

What really matters is what happens over the next decade. Will new free trade agreements alleviate current economic concerns? To what extent the Windsor frame, adopted in March, solves the border problem between Northern Ireland and the EU? The framework is nothing more than an economic cushion, designed to improve the flow of goods between the UK and Northern Ireland. But it won’t be fully implemented until 2025. Needless to say, the long divorce continues.

Could the UK even join the EU if it wanted to? Imagine that later on another EU referendum took place and the British public voted to join it. Like the fateful Brexit vote, it’s not a simple yes or no. Some EU member states may reject the UK – after all, there is precedent of the French, who voted against the UK’s application to join the European Economic Community in 1963 and 1967. Additionally, member states could demand that new members join the eurozone, which may be anathema to Britons who have always preferred their pound sterling. There is also no precedent for a country that left the EU to join the EU, which means that new processes must be established and new rules negotiated. All of this will take time. Ultimately, Britain’s return to the EU depends on much more than London.

Biden must confront China’s ever-closer ties with Iran Cultural diplomacy is a key US strategy



A lot could change between now and a possible future referendum, which could cause the UK to recalculate its desire to be part of the EU. Another war might convince the hesitant Britons to join. Or climate-related chaos could devastate economies and convince them to stay away. One day, Brexit may well be reversed. But it is far, if at all.

What we do know is that Britons are stuck with Brexit…for now.

Katelyn Greer is the former Director of Brexit, Trade and Economic Communications at the British Embassy in Washington, DC. She is now a director of Greer Group LLC.