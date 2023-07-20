Donald Trump Jr. Addresses Jason Aldean Video Controversy – Billboard





As the debate and controversy surrounding Jason Aldean’s new song (and video), “Try That in a Small Town,” continues, former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has stepped in.

On July 18, Billboard announced that CMT had removed the video from its rotation. A day later, Trump Jr. addressed his 10 million Twitter followers, asking, “How the hell is this video controversial? Why would @cmt remove it? Support @jasonaldean and other artists who have the courage to speak the truth…watch it, download it and beat the bs.

The video for the song, which was directed by Shaun Silva and features Aldean performing outside an American flag-draped Maury County courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, also features footage of carjackings, burning cars and American flags, and protesters taunting police.

The song itself, which was written by Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher, Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy, offers a confrontation to those who would “hijack an old lady at a red light” or “pull a gun on a liquor store owner” or “insult a cop”. The song challenges them to “try it in a small town” and “see how far you go on the road / Here we take care of our own”.

Sheryl Crow and Margo Price have also spoken out previously. Crow took to Aldean on Twitter saying, “I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are tired of the violence. There is nothing small town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone who survived a mass shooting,” she added, referring to Aldean being on stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017 when a gunman began firing into the crowd and the stage, killing more than 60 people.

Aldean himself has responded to the controversy surrounding his video and song, criticizing his critics, who have accused the song and video of being racist and anti-BLM displays.

“In the past 24 hours I’ve been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that’s been out since May) and had a comparison that I (direct quote) wasn’t too happy with the nationwide BLM protests,” Aldean said. “These references are not only baseless, but dangerous. There isn’t a single lyric in the song that references or points to race and there isn’t a single music video that isn’t actual news footage – and while I may try to respect others for having their own take on a song with music – this one takes it too far.

“As so many have pointed out, I was present on Route 91 – where so many lost their lives – and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see insane headlines or families torn apart.

“’Try That In A Small Town’, to me, refers to the sense of community I had growing up, where we cared for our neighbors regardless of our differences in background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above all difference. My political views have never been something I hid from, and I know many of us in this country disagree on how to return to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a title that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to be – that’s what this song is about.

