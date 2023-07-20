Live updates from NDA Delhi meeting: PM Modi slams opposition as coalition based on ‘corruption’ and ‘dynastic politics’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by HAM(S) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi as he arrives to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PTI Photo) Live updates from the NDA meeting: Taking a swipe at the opposition alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a 38-party meeting on Tuesday and said that “although India has a long tradition of coalitions, those formed with negativity have never succeeded.” He added that a coalition based on coercion of power, corruption and dynastic politics, is harmful to the country. “No party is big or small in the NDA, BJP got the majority in 2014 and 2019 but the NDA formed the government,” he said. Modi called the alliance a legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani and thanked leaders like Parkash Singh Badal, Balasaheb Thackeray, Ajit Singh and Sharad Yadav for helping shape NDA. Leaders of 38 parties including Ekanth Shinde, K Palaniswami, Ramdas Athavale and Chirag Paswan were in Delhi to attend the meeting. The NDA rally saw the following names in their meeting: AIADMK, Shiv Sena (Shinde), NPP (National People’s Party, Meghalaya), NDPP (National Democratic Progressive Party, Nagaland), SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha), JJP (Jannayak Janata Party), AJSU (All Jharkhand Students Union), RPI (Republican Party of India), MNF (Mizo National Front), Tamil Maanila Congress , Indiya Makkal Kal vi Munnetra Kazhagam (IMKMK) of Tamil Nadu, IPFT (Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura), BPP (Bodo Peoples Party), PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi), MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), Apna Dal, AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Nishad Party, UPPL (United Peoples Party Liberal, Assam), AIRNC (All India NR Congress, Puducherry), Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt, Dhadial), among others. Live Blog 38 parties attend NDA meeting on Tuesday: scroll down for all the news

26 vs 38: Oppn, NES host matchday clash on Tuesday TUESDAY may well set the narrative for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the opposition holding its second unity meeting in Bengaluru (starting Monday) and the BJP reviving the moribund National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to announce its own meeting coinciding with the oppositions. For the opposition, the key points on the agenda are to decide on the contours of seat sharing and to achieve greater coordination and communication. The BJP, which must win seats in new areas to make up for the inevitable decline in seats it won last time, hopes to retain its old allies and secure new ones to fill the void. It is also an effort to give the impression that the party does not value its allies enough. Here’s how the numbers stack up a day before the countdown, with at least 24 parties questioned on the opposition side and 38 on the NDA side. 38 parties to attend NDA meeting on Tuesday, shows expansion, BJP says In welcoming leaders who did not come from party ranks, Nadda said the BJP had no problem if others committed to its goals. After all, we can’t do development alone. Everyone should be part of it. When asked if the BJP is still a party with a difference, Nadda said: The ideology and its pursuit is a saswat vishay (permanent problem), but the strategy is always changing and dynamic. What you find wrong today may be right tomorrow. The ultimate goal is to strengthen the ideology If Rajinder Nagar is flooded, wouldn’t you go through Patel Nagar?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/delhi-nda-meeting-live-news-updates-pm-modi-opposition-nadda-8845376/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos