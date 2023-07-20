Trump team scrambles to determine if special advocate has evidence, witnesses they don’t know





CN—

Lawyers and advisers to former President Donald Trump are trying to determine if there is evidence and witnesses they don’t know that bolster Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 election, according to multiple sources familiar with the Trump teams’ legal conversation.

The potential charges listed in the target letter suggest the special counsel will pursue a bigger case against Trump than the former presidential team expected, given the evidence they are aware of. This has led to wondering if there is any evidence or testimony that they are unaware of, the sources said.

Trump’s team of lawyers and advisers have tried to follow the investigation closely. The Past Presidents’ Political Action Committee paid for the legal costs of several witnesses, which gave them insight into what was shared with the Smiths team.

Trump said on social media on Tuesday that he received a target letter from Smith on Sunday, a signal that charges in the case could soon come. His legal team believes they have until midnight Thursday to respond to special counsel Jack Smith and tell his office if there are any witnesses or evidence they want to offer, sources told CNN.

A spokesperson for the special counsel declined to comment.

How Trump’s legal team viewed the ongoing investigation has changed over time. At times, the Trumps team hoped for a best-case scenario in which Trump would be an unindicted co-conspirator, two people said. But as witnesses like Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former White House aide Hope Hicks were called before the grand jury, it became much clearer to members of the legal team and Trump’s inner circle that Smith was focused on Trump’s mindset.

The target letter cites three laws that Trump could be accused of: relating to the disenfranchisement; conspiracy to commit an offense or to defraud the United States; and witness tampering, according to multiple news outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department is known to be investigating possible violations of the Conspiracy and Obstruction of Congressional Proceedings Act on Jan. 6, which is part of the Witness Tampering Act, CNN previously reported following a Justice Department search of a Trump administration adviser.

If Smith indicts Trump in the Jan. 6 case, it would be the third time Trump has been criminally charged this year, and the second time by the special counsel. The Manhattan District Attorney indicted Trump in March for falsifying business records, and Smith indicted Trump last month for mishandling classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Trump pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Trump denounced the special counsel on Tuesday by revealing the target letter. During a Fox News town hall in Iowa on Tuesday night, Trump claimed the election investigation amounted to election interference and called it disgraceful.

Trump speaks out for the first time since revealing he was the target of the special counsel’s investigation

Trump’s legal team has not formally responded to the invitation to testify before the grand jury, as the letter provides, but Trump is widely expected to decline to do so. The letter caught Trump’s team off guard, sources said, because Trump’s advisers had not expected Smith to bring charges this month or against Trump himself.

So far, Trump’s team has not identified anyone else who received a target letter, sources say.

The special counsel undertook a sprawling investigation into attempts to nullify the 2020 election leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including efforts to pressure state election officials, proposing fake voters in seven states Trump lost, pressure campaigns at the Justice Department and his then-Vice President Mike Pence, and post-election fundraising.

The grand jury continues to hear witnesses, and a close Trump adviser, Will Russell, is scheduled to appear on Thursday. Russell, a White House aide who continued to work for Trump after leaving office, has testified before the grand jury at least twice before. Russells attorney declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/19/politics/donald-trump-jack-smith-january-6-investigation/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos