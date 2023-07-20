Imran Khan to be tried by special court, interior minister says





NNA | Updated: Jul 20, 2023 03:50 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]Jul 20 (ANI): Slaming Imran Khan for sacrificing the national interest in the cipher plot case, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the former prime minister will face trial in a special court, Geo News reported. [Imran Khan] tarnished the reputation of state institutions by the cipher conspiracy. He should be punished for staging the drama, Geo News quoted Sanaullah as saying at a news conference. He further stated that the cipher plot made it clear that the May 9 incident was a continuation of the same plot. Sanaullah said the former prime minister’s confessional statement against Imran was an indictment against him. It is a matter of national interest, added the Minister of the Interior. [Imran Khan] can sacrifice the national interest for personal gain, then he can do anything, he added. His remarks came shortly after the former principal secretary, in a statement, called the US cipher a ‘conspiracy’ manipulated by Imran Khan to create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition,” Geo News reported.

The case concerns claims by the PTI president on March 27, 2022. At a rally of PTI workers, Khan took a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, saying it was evidence of an “international plot” being hatched to overthrow his government. The United States has repeatedly denied these allegations, calling them “categorically false”. statement until he heard the bureaucrat say it himself. The PTI president said he would share the uncensored details of the cipher drama controversy on Thursday. They gave me the opportunity to do a proper exposition of all this Cypher drama, the former prime minister tweeted. He added: Tomorrow I will share the uncensored details of how this conspiracy unfolded to overthrow a government that has had the best economic performance in the past 17 years and bring to power those money launderers and crooks who have run the country. I assure you it will be more gripping than any drama on television. Notably, Sanaullah’s remarks came as an alleged admission by Azam, Imrans’ principal secretary when he was prime minister, came to the fore on social media where he claimed the narrative behind the figure the PTI chief has long presented as evidence of a foreign plot to oust him from high office has been fabricated. cipher a “conspiracy” used by the ousted prime minister to “manipulate to create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition”, according to Geo News. The alleged confession, which is attributed to Azam Khan, said when Imran saw the figure he was euphoric, called the language used a US gaffe and could be manipulated to create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition and used to distract public attention from the no-confidence motion he faced as prime minister at the time. (ANI)

