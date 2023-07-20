Trump’s criminal case over Stormy Daniels payment remains in state court





Former U.S. President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures about weightlifting as he speaks during a Republican volunteer recruitment event at Fervent, a Chapel at Calvary, in Las Vegas July 8, 2023.

mario tama | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost an offer to transfer to federal court his case in New York state court over a silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein’s ruling denying that effort keeps Trump on track to stand trial March 25, 2024 in Manhattan Supreme Court in the case. Trump was charged in March with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Hellerstein dismissed Trump’s arguments that the case belonged in federal court because he was charged with conduct committed when he was president of the United States and that the conduct charged related to acts performed “under the color of office.”

“Trump has not demonstrated that the conduct charged in the indictment is for or related to any act done by or for the President under the guise of the official acts of a President,” Hellerstein wrote in an order.

“The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the matter was purely personal to the president, a cover-up of an embarrassing event,” the judge wrote.

The records at the center of the case have misinterpreted the reason for the payments Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, made to his then-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, during Trump’s tenure in the White House.

Trump had called the money legal services when in fact it was to reimburse Cohen for a $130,000 payment he made to Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen paid Daniels to keep quiet about her claim to have had sex with Trump a decade earlier, months after Melania Trump gave birth to their son Barron Trump. The former president denies having sex with Daniels.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting Trump, said, “We are very pleased with the federal court’s decision and look forward to prosecuting in the Supreme Court of the State of New York.”

Joseph Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, had no immediate comment on the decision.

But a spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, in a statement, said, “Corrupt Democrat Alvin Bragg is abusing his power to help his crooked boss Joe Biden and his lazy, losing presidential campaign.”

“Democrats have weaponized our great justice system and are using it to harm their political opposition, a shameful abuse of public trust,” the spokesperson said. “They’re throwing everything they can at President Trump to prevent his re-election because deep down they know he’s going to win. This case belongs in federal court and we will continue to pursue every legal avenue to move it there.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty in that case.

He also pleaded not guilty in a Florida federal criminal case in which he was charged with dozens of counts related to keeping classified records after leaving office.

Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination in 2024, is the first president, former or not, to be indicted in a criminal case.

