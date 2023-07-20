Narendra Modi | Freebie-baiter vs federal healers: Congress-run states, a test for Narendra Modi

The biggest challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face from Congress will be in the form of his welfare package which could force him to swallow his words on handouts which he has described as a serious threat to India’s economy.

While Congress has confronted Modis’ claims over the handouts by recalling how his government wrote off corporate debt worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore, what could have a profound impact on the BJP’s electoral prospects is the successful implementation of welfare programs in states run by the rival party. The relief given to LPG cylinders in Congress-governed states to beat the biting Modi Rate of Rs 1,160 per cylinder is just the tip of the iceberg.

As the Rs 2,000 direct transfer scheme to female heads of households was launched in Karnataka on Wednesday, Congress Secretary General in charge of State, Randeep Surjewala said in Delhi: A government which cannot spend 12-15% of the total budget on public welfare has no moral right to remain in office. The total expenditure on Karnataka ensures that the Congress promised to be around Rs 45,000 crore, while the state budget is Rs 3.20 lakh crore. We will show how this can be handled.

Surjewala suggested that the monthly payment of Rs 2,000 was a congressional attack on Modi-made mahngai.

The women of Karnataka told us that it was not possible to buy a cylinder at Rs 1,160, edible oil at Rs 200 per litre, apart from legumes and other basic necessities which had become unsustainable. When the central government attacks its citizens, the states we govern come to their aid. The Emperor seated in Delhi should be ashamed, Surjewala said.

As Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh has also started paying women the promised 1,500 rupees per month, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot government on Tuesday introduced the Guaranteed Minimum Income Bill which will cover three major areas, the right to guaranteed minimum income, the right to guaranteed employment and the right to guaranteed social security pension.

Gehlot, whose Chiranjeevi health program offers free treatment to citizens and insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh in case of serious illnesses, has won worldwide praise. It also enacted an urban jobs program modeled on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

While Congress has announced in poll-linked Madhya Pradesh Rs 1,500 for every woman, Chhattisgarh is also working on a similar scheme.

Rajasthan was the first state to introduce a social security bill for gig workers, followed by Himachal Pradesh. Congress, which promised a monthly cash transfer program for the poor named Nyay in its 2019 manifesto, decided to rely heavily on welfarism in the 2024 elections.

Congress Communications Chief Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday that the Karnatakas Gruha Lakshmi program was a stepping stone to our commitment to universal basic income.

Modi, who has argued strongly against the handouts, will have to revisit the issue if the Congress manages to edge out the BJP in December’s assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Modi condemned the tendency to offer guarantees to the people even in Karnataka’s elections, warning the country against wasting national resources.

The Electoral Commission, which has no business interfering in what political parties promise in their manifestos, took the unusual step of asking for opinions on the giveaways, appearing to take inspiration from the public posturing of prime ministers. A public interest petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by a BJP supporter, seeking an order against the distribution of gifts.

While the majority of economists support the idea of ​​a guaranteed income for the poor, Congress has absolutely no doubts about the effectiveness of its welfare program after the success of MGNREGA and the Food Security Act.

Rahul Gandhi called for a paradigm shift in policy-making emphasizing the need to keep the poor at the Even some BJP states distribute so called gifts while Madhya Pradesh has Ladli Behna scheme which offers Rs 1000 to poor women, Haryana gives financial aid to women after childbirth.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha also have such programs. New opposition group INDIA’s likely emphasis on social security for the poor could force Modi to drop his stance on welfarism.