Trump’s energy industry donors defect to key rivals





Meanwhile, none of those wealthy energy donors have cut Trump big checks for his 2024 campaign, according to campaign finance reports due Saturday.

The simple explanation is that Trump is in trouble, said Bill Miller, a longtime lobbyist in Texas.

The former president was indicted this year in cases involving the alleged payment of secret money to a porn star and the handling of classified documents. Trump is also the subject of another investigation in Georgia centered on allegations that he sought to interfere with the outcome of the 2020 election.

It’s a bit like a car that isn’t quite in good shape and has to go on a trip. There are going to be problems, Miller said. Accordingly, donors distribute their wealth.

The GOP presidential primary is just getting started, and deep-pocketed donors often spread their contributions around multiple candidates early in the race. But early contributions from some of Trump’s former energy allies suggest they are looking to bolster Republican competition for former presidents ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump remains the top small-dollar fundraiser in the GOP field so far, POLITICO reported, but many of his former donors have turned to other candidates so far this cycle. A Wall Street Journal analysis found that nearly 5,000 people who donated to Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign instead donated to his Republican competitors this cycle.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Hamm, whom Trump reportedly considered for a position in his cabinet as Energy Secretary in 2016, contributed Haley, the former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador in March, by donating the combined maximum of $6,600 to her primary and general election campaign. Hamm, executive chairman of Oklahoma City-based Continental Resources Inc., also contributed in March to other Haley-affiliated fundraising committees, records show.

Hamm also supports DeSantis, according to the revelations. Hamm contributed a total of $6,600 to the Florida gubernatorial campaign in June.

Hamm, a billionaire and prolific GOP donor, previously invested $70,000 in a joint pro-Trump fundraising committee during the 2020 campaign cycle. But the man once known as Trump’s energy whisperer later appeared to have soured on his former ally. Hamm told the Financial Times in 2022 that the former president was disloyal to everyone around him who worked hard.

Hamm did not respond to a request for comment.

The DeSantis campaign also received contributions from Warren, the billionaire co-founder of pipeline company Energy Transfer LP, and Anwar, the records show.

Warren, a former high-profile Trump supporter, held a fundraiser at his home in Dallas for the then-president in 2020. Warren declined to comment for this story.

Anwar, a top Trump donor in the 2020 campaign, told E&E News in 2018 that the then-president had done a decent job, but added that I just don’t like his tweets.

Warren and Anwar have previously donated to a fundraising committee that backed DeSantis’ bid for re-election as governor in Florida.

Anwar also did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Kelly Craft, who served as an ambassador to the United Nations and Canada under Donald Trump, lost her first bid this year to become governor of Kentucky. | Timothy D. Easley/AP Photo

The latest deposits do not cover certain donations to candidate-affiliated fundraising committees that are not required to deposit until the end of the month. Campaigns are also not required to report the names of small donors who contribute less than $200.

Joe Craft and Kelly Craft also contributed to DeSantis’ presidential campaign this past quarter. The couple donated to the Ramaswamy, Christie and Pence campaigns.

Joe Craft is President and CEO of Alliance Resource Partners. Kelly Craft, who served as an ambassador to the United Nations and to Canada under Trump, lost her first bid this year to become governor of Kentucky. The couple supported Trump early in his presidential campaign, including hosting a July 2016 fundraiser in Kentucky for the then-candidate.

Hildebrand, the billionaire founder of Texas oil and gas company Hilcorp, donated $3,300 in June to North Dakotas Burgum. Hildebrand and his wife, Melinda, were among Trump’s top oil and gas donors of 2020.

John Catsimatidis, a billionaire businessman who owns the United Refining Co. oil refinery, is among the energy donors who have backed the Trump campaign this cycle. He and his wife, Margo, each donated $3,300 to the Trump campaign in May.

Miller, the Texas lobbyist, said donations to Trump’s rivals shouldn’t be seen as a referendum on former presidents’ energy policies.

It’s all about the person, not the politics, he said.

