Xi holds talks with Algerian president

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Tuesday with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People.

Noting that this year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Algeria, Xi said that 65 years ago, China and Algeria were united by the common cause of opposing imperialism and colonialism and seeking national independence and liberation.

Since then, the two countries have helped each other through thick and thin and understood and supported each other, and the two countries are true friends and natural partners in pursuing common development and national rejuvenation, Xi said.

“As China advances national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, Algeria continues to build a ‘new Algeria’. China will work with Algeria to carry forward the long-standing friendship and strive to further advance the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership,” Xi said.

Xi stressed the importance of the two sides’ mutual support on issues of core interests. He thanked Algeria for its unequivocal support for China’s just stance on Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights issues, and reiterated that China firmly supports Algeria in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, supports Algeria in pursuing a development path that corresponds to its national reality and opposes external interference in Algeria’s internal affairs.

The two sides should work together to implement important documents on the Belt and Road and other cooperation, deepen cooperation in traditional areas such as infrastructure, petrochemicals, mining and agriculture, and expand cooperation in high-tech fields including aerospace, nuclear power, ICT and renewable energy to nurture new growth drivers of cooperation, Xi said.

“China will continue to provide assistance to Algeria within its capacity to support economic and social development in Algeria. China will import more quality products from Algeria and encourage and support Chinese enterprises to explore cooperation in Algeria,” Xi said.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of China’s dispatch of its first medical team to Algeria. Over the past six decades, 3,522 Chinese medical workers have been sent to Algeria, treating more than 27 million people and delivering more than 2.07 million babies. “It is a monument of Sino-Algerian friendship,” Xi said.

China will work more closely with Algeria on health care, continue to provide government scholarships to Algeria and promote friendly cooperation in media, tourism, youth, sports and think tanks to cement public support for bilateral ties, Xi said.

The Chinese president expressed China’s willingness to work with Algeria to accelerate the implementation of the results of the first China-Arab States summit, push forward the eight major initiatives of practical cooperation between China and the Arab States, strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and materialize the results of the Dakar FOCAC conference, with a view to building a community with a shared future between China and the Arab States and between China and Africa.

He congratulated Algeria on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2024-2025, and stressed China’s willingness to strengthen coordination and collaboration with Algeria in the UN and other multilateral forums to firmly uphold the UN-centered international system, the international order based on international law and the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, practice genuine multilateralism, uphold international equity and justice and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Tebboune said China is Algeria’s most important friend and partner. He thanked China for giving Algeria valuable support of all kinds over the years, saying Algeria firmly supports China’s position on issues concerning China’s core interests such as Taiwan and Xinjiang.

Tebboune said Algeria supports the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China. He said he is ready for Algeria to actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation and deepen the Algeria-China comprehensive strategic partnership, which will boost Algeria’s economic and social development.

He said Algeria welcomes Chinese business investment in Algeria and will provide a favorable business environment for such investment cooperation, adding that Algeria welcomes more Chinese tourists and stands ready to intensify practical cooperation with China in various fields and deepen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

Tebboune noted the imbalance in the international landscape, thanked China for playing a key role in making the world more open and inclusive and the international order more just and equitable, and hailed China’s constructive role in finding equitable solutions to regional trouble spots such as Palestine and promoting regional and global peace and stability.

Algeria is ready for closer strategic coordination with China in international and regional affairs. Algeria attaches great importance to the important role played by the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and FOCAC in promoting Arab-Chinese and Africa-China relations. Algeria will work with China to take Arab-Chinese and Africa-China cooperation to new heights and bring more benefits to the Algerian and Chinese people, Tebboune said.

After their talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents on agriculture, transport, science and technology, telecommunications, sustainable urban development, trade, aerospace, inspection and quarantine, energy, education and sports.

The two sides issued a joint statement by the People’s Republic of China and the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

Ahead of the talks, Xi held a welcoming ceremony for Tebboune at the north hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Upon Tebboune’s arrival, a 21-gun salute was fired in Tian’anmen Square and honor guards lined up in salute. As the two heads of state took to the podium, the military band played the national anthems of China and Algeria. Tebboune inspected the People’s Liberation Army honor guard and watched the parade with Xi.

On the evening of the same day, Xi held a welcome banquet for Tebboune at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi was present at these events.