President Sheikh Mohamed speaks of strong ties with Turkey during Erdogan’s visit

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday spoke of his commitment to strong ties with Turkey as he welcomed Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Abu Dhabi.

Agreements estimated at 50.7 billion dollars (186 billion dirhams) have been signed between the two nations.

These will be added to the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed said he “enjoyed the fruitful discussions with President Erdogan, as we explored ways to continue strengthening the close historical ties between our two countries.”

“The UAE and Turkey remain committed to fostering regional stability, growth and sustainable economic development.”

Mr Erdogan is in the Emirati capital on the last day of a trip to the Gulf, where he is seeking investment opportunities and seeking to forge stronger ties with the region.

The agreements signed in Qasr Al Watan represent a massive investment in Turkey, which has suffered from skyrocketing inflation and a devalued currency. The two counties signed Cepa earlier this year and the agreement was ratified in May.

It is expected to help boost bilateral non-oil trade to more than $40 billion from around $19 billion currently, as well as create thousands of jobs in the two countries, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said earlier.

The two leaders agreed to establish a high-level strategic council that would serve to strengthen ties between the UAE and Turkey.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Mr. Erdogan drive a Turkish-made Togg electric car in Abu Dhabi. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court

Several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoU) worth billions have been reached, promising to further strengthen collaboration.

Among at least a dozen agreements signed were a strategic cooperation agreement between the oil company Adnoc and the Turkish Petroleum Corporation, an agreement between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the Turkish Presidency Investment Office and joint work in the field of defense industries between the UAE’s Tawazun Council and the Turkish Defense Industries Agency.

In addition, the two countries have signed an extradition agreement and an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

Other highlights include the collaboration between the Ministry of Investment and the Turkish Ministry of Industry, Energy and Natural Resources to develop energy and natural resources projects, and the potential cooperation between the UAE Space Agency, the Turkish Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology and the Turkish Space Agency.

Sheikh Mohamed awarded Mr Erdogan the Order of Zayed, the highest civilian honour, in “a reflection of the UAE’s appreciation for his efforts” to strengthen relations and strengthen historical ties.

The talks built on bonds forged when Sheikh Mohamed visited Ankara in November 2021 and pledged a $10 billion fund to invest in Turkey’s economy.

The two leaders last met in June after Mr Erdogan was re-elected.

Total UAE investment in Turkey reached $7.8 billion at the end of 2021, covering several sectors, such as financial services, real estate, transport, renewable energy, ports and logistics services.

Last year, IHC, through its subsidiary International Energy Holding, acquired a 50% stake in Turkish renewable energy company Kalyon Enerji for 1.8 billion dirhams ($490 million).

Mr Erdogan has sought to improve diplomatic relations and friendships with Gulf countries after disagreements over the past decade.

Turkey, with its large population, manufacturing base and location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, is seen as a natural partner for the trade-minded Gulf countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the United Arab Emirates for an official visit. All photos: Wam

Updated: July 19, 2023, 6:01 p.m.