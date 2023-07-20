Politics
President Sheikh Mohamed speaks of strong ties with Turkey during Erdogan’s visit
President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday spoke of his commitment to strong ties with Turkey as he welcomed Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Abu Dhabi.
Agreements estimated at 50.7 billion dollars (186 billion dirhams) have been signed between the two nations.
These will be added to the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries.
Sheikh Mohamed said he “enjoyed the fruitful discussions with President Erdogan, as we explored ways to continue strengthening the close historical ties between our two countries.”
The United Arab Emirates and Turkey remain committed to fostering regional stability, growth and sustainable economic development
“The UAE and Turkey remain committed to fostering regional stability, growth and sustainable economic development.”
Mr Erdogan is in the Emirati capital on the last day of a trip to the Gulf, where he is seeking investment opportunities and seeking to forge stronger ties with the region.
The agreements signed in Qasr Al Watan represent a massive investment in Turkey, which has suffered from skyrocketing inflation and a devalued currency. The two counties signed Cepa earlier this year and the agreement was ratified in May.
It is expected to help boost bilateral non-oil trade to more than $40 billion from around $19 billion currently, as well as create thousands of jobs in the two countries, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said earlier.
The two leaders agreed to establish a high-level strategic council that would serve to strengthen ties between the UAE and Turkey.
Several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoU) worth billions have been reached, promising to further strengthen collaboration.
Among at least a dozen agreements signed were a strategic cooperation agreement between the oil company Adnoc and the Turkish Petroleum Corporation, an agreement between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the Turkish Presidency Investment Office and joint work in the field of defense industries between the UAE’s Tawazun Council and the Turkish Defense Industries Agency.
In addition, the two countries have signed an extradition agreement and an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.
Other highlights include the collaboration between the Ministry of Investment and the Turkish Ministry of Industry, Energy and Natural Resources to develop energy and natural resources projects, and the potential cooperation between the UAE Space Agency, the Turkish Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology and the Turkish Space Agency.
Sheikh Mohamed awarded Mr Erdogan the Order of Zayed, the highest civilian honour, in “a reflection of the UAE’s appreciation for his efforts” to strengthen relations and strengthen historical ties.
The talks built on bonds forged when Sheikh Mohamed visited Ankara in November 2021 and pledged a $10 billion fund to invest in Turkey’s economy.
The two leaders last met in June after Mr Erdogan was re-elected.
Total UAE investment in Turkey reached $7.8 billion at the end of 2021, covering several sectors, such as financial services, real estate, transport, renewable energy, ports and logistics services.
Last year, IHC, through its subsidiary International Energy Holding, acquired a 50% stake in Turkish renewable energy company Kalyon Enerji for 1.8 billion dirhams ($490 million).
Mr Erdogan has sought to improve diplomatic relations and friendships with Gulf countries after disagreements over the past decade.
Turkey, with its large population, manufacturing base and location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, is seen as a natural partner for the trade-minded Gulf countries.
Updated: July 19, 2023, 6:01 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/07/19/president-sheikh-mohamed-speaks-of-strong-ties-with-turkeys-erdogan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Sheikh Mohamed speaks of strong ties with Turkey during Erdogan’s visit
- The Chosen Will Film Through Hollywood Strike with Indie…… | News and reports
- Kyle Garcia Earns CSC Writing Contest Award
- Duchess Sophie looks “absolutely stunning” in a detailed navy tunic dress
- China contributes to global green development with low-carbon technology innovation
- Xi holds talks with Algerian president
- Trump’s energy industry donors defect to key rivals
- President Joko Widodo visits the Ark Festival on the first day
- Striking actor says he has a warning about how companies could use performers’ digital replicas
- Former Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan apologized for his comments about a female judge | India is blooming
- Boris Johnson’s former assistant will become UK’s youngest peer next week
- Pound Sterling Falls as Big BoE Rate Hike Bet on Soft UK Inflation