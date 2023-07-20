Federal judge rejects Trump’s offer to move silent criminal case, keeping it in New York state court





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trumpcant makes it a federal case.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein on Wednesday rejected the former presidents’ offer to transfer his secret criminal case from New York state court to federal court, ruling that Trump’s lawyers had failed to meet a high legal bar to change jurisdiction.

Hellerstein concluded that the allegations relate to Trump’s personal life, not presidential duties that would have warranted a decision in federal court.

The evidence overwhelmingly suggests the matter was purely a personal matter of the president, a cover-up of an embarrassing event, Hellerstein wrote in a 25-page decision. The hush money paid to an adult movie star is unrelated to the official acts of a president. It does not in any way reflect the color of the President’s official duties.

Hellerstein’s ruling sets the stage for Trump to stand trial in state court in Manhattan as early as next spring, straddling the 2024 presidential primary season in what could be a frenzied legal action as the twice-indicted Republican seeks a return to the White House.

Separately, Trump is charged in federal court in Florida with unlawfully hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and obstructing investigators. Prosecutors want that case to go to trial in December.

Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, declined to comment on the Hellersteins decision, which can be appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.

The judge signaled his decision during a hearing on the matter late last month, mocking defense claims that the alleged conduct that prompted the charges of Trump disbursing his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen as part of a plan to bury the affair allegations that arose during his first campaign was in the color of his office as president.

Hellerstein said evidence suggests that Cohen, who arranged and made some of the silent payments, was hired privately, not under the guise of or related to presidential office. There are invoices showing how much Cohen was paid, but no evidence of what he did, the judge said during the June 27 hearing.

Trump, a Republican, pleaded not guilty on April 4 in state court to 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal reimbursements made to Cohen for his role in paying $130,000 to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels, who claims she had extramarital sex with Trump years earlier.

Cohen also arranged for the National Enquirer to pay Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story about an alleged affair, which the supermarket tabloid later crushed in a questionable journalistic practice known as catch-and-kill.

Trump denied having sex with either of the women. His lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees and not part of any cover-up.

Trump’s attorneys asked federal court in Manhattan in May to take control of the silence case, saying he could not be tried in state court because some of the acts alleged in his landmark indictment occurred in 2017 while he was president, including checks he allegedly wrote while sitting in the Oval Office.

The attorneys, Susan Necheles and Blanche, argued that federal officers, including former presidents, have the right to be tried in federal court for charges stemming from conduct performed while in office.

A move to federal court would have meant a larger and more politically diverse group of jurors, coming not only from heavily Democratic Manhattan, where Trump is hugely unpopular, but also from a handful of suburban counties north of the city where he has more political support.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, fought to keep it in state court. Matthew Colangelo, a senior attorney for DA Alvin Bragg, argued nothing about the silent payments and reimbursements involved with Trump’s official duties as president. He also disputed whether the legal definition of federal officer applies to a president or only to other members of government.

If Hellerstein had sided with Trump and sent the case to federal court, then the former president’s attorneys could have tried to have the charges dismissed on the grounds that federal officials are immune from criminal prosecution for actions taken in the course of their official duties.

US law allows criminal prosecutions to be transferred from a state to a federal court if they involve actions taken by federal government officials in the course of their official duties, among other qualifications. Trump’s request was unprecedented as he is the first former president ever charged with a crime.

Besides the legal arguments, Trump had a practical reason for seeking to take the case to federal court: He didn’t think he could get a fair deal in state court.

Trump claimed that the New York State court system had been grossly unfair to him and that the state court judge presiding over the case, Juan Manuel Merchan, was a Trump-hating judge with a family full of Trump haters.

Last month, Trump’s lawyers asked Merchan to step down from the case, arguing he was biased in part because his daughter worked as a political consultant for some of Trump’s Democratic rivals. Merchan has not yet ruled on the request. A state ethics advisory board recently said he shouldn’t have to recuse himself.

Trump’s silent trial is set to begin in state court on March 25, 2024 amid an increasingly hectic legal and political calendar for the Republican frontrunner. In the classified documents case, federal prosecutors have proposed a Dec. 11 trial date while Trump’s lawyers are asking for a delay until after next year’s election.

Meanwhile, two civil lawsuits against Trump are expected to go to trial in the coming months: In October, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit alleging he and his company fraudulently misrepresented asset values; and in January a second lawsuit involving writer E. Jean Carrolls claims he defamed her when he denied her allegations that he sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s.

