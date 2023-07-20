Jokowi’s visit to Bengkulu will be met with a student protest





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Bengkulu Regional Association of Islamic Students (HMI) was planning to hold a protest when President Joko”Jokowi“Widodo visited Bengkulu today, July 20, 2023. The president left for the province on Wednesday afternoon, July 19, from Halim Perdanakusuma airbase, east Jakarta, and would stay there for 3-4 days. Today, he was to inaugurate the Bengkulu-Taba Penanjung toll road. “We would like to offer memories to President Jokowi, showing the current difficult conditions in Bengkulu Province,” Bengkulu HMI Chairman Maulana Taslam said in his statement on Thursday, July 20, 2023. However, Maulana said the location and time of the rally have not been determined so far. Some issues that will be relayed relate to the law, the environment and infrastructure. “First, the dispute over illegal iron sand mining between the company and the residents of Pasar Seluma village, Seluma,” Maulana said. The second is the agrarian conflict in the Malin Deman oil palm plantation, Mukomuko. The third is the damaged infrastructure of roads and bridges. HMI would also protest against environmental damage in Kerinci Seblat National Park (TNKS) due to illegal mining, which potentially causes natural disasters and threatens elephant habitats. The fifth issue concerns the Teluk Sepang Steam Power Plants (PLTU) in the city of Bengkulu, which threatens the livelihood of the people and the environmental ecosystem around it. HMI would further highlight the repressive actions of the police in the face of mass actions leading to riots. “HMI Bengkulu urges President Jokowi to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” Mualana said. Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Editors Choice: Singapore supports Jokowi’s vision and helps companies invest in new capital Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1750032/jokowis-visit-to-bengkulu-to-be-welcomed-by-student-protest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos