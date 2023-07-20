Opposition alliance lacks leadership to confront PM Modi, says Sumitra Mahajan





Opposition parties that have united under the banner of “INDIA” do not have a consensus candidate to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they will soon start fighting among themselves, BJP leader and former Lok Sabha chairman Sumitra Mahajan said on Wednesday. She said the anti-BJP parties have come together with a one-stop platform to defeat Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Look, it happens that when a great wrestler appears alone, all his opponents feel that they should defeat him by coming together. But those who want to defeat (the adversary) must have the power in their hands. The second thing is that they (the opposition parties) are going to start fighting with each other because it is undecided who their (the face of the prime minister) fighter is,” she told reporters here. Read also | INDIA opposition alliance finalizes ‘Jeetega Bharat’ as slogan At the end of a two-day meeting in Bangalore on Tuesday, 26 opposition parties announced the formation of a new coalition – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – to stand united against the BJP-led NDA in next year’s Lok Sabha polls. Mahajan said that in a democracy the opposition must be strong. Opposition parties only came together to defeat Modi. But I will pray to God that they stay united like this to take the country to greater heights. If this happens, we will believe that the opposition is fulfilling its duty, she said. Asked if election tickets should be given to the children of politicians, the 80-year-old former Lok Sabha MP said those who are “capable and winnable” should be given the opportunity to take part in polls. A person should not be denied an election ticket simply because they are the son or daughter of a politician. Similarly, a person without political status should not be given a ticket simply for being the son of a leader,” Mahajan said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/opposition-alliance-lacks-leadership-to-take-on-pm-modi-says-sumitra-mahajan-1238761.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos