Judge clarifies: Yes, Trump was found guilty of raping E. Jean Carroll

After Donald Trump was found guilty of sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll, his legal team and defenders frequently raised the subject.

Although Carrolls claims Trump raped her, they noted, the jury stopped short of saying he committed that particular offence. Instead, jurors opted for a second option: sexual abuse.

It was a rape complaint, it was a rape case all along, and the jury rejected the other findings, her attorney, Joe Tacopina, said outside the courthouse.

A judge has now clarified that this is essentially a legal distinction with no difference in the real world. He says what the jury found Trump did was in fact rape, as is commonly understood.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan’s filing came as Trump’s lawyers requested a new trial and argued that the jury’s $5 million verdict against Trump in the civil suit was excessive. The reason, they say, is that sexual abuse could be as limited as groping a victim’s breasts.

Kaplan flatly rejected Trump’s motion on Tuesday, calling the argument totally unconvincing.

The conclusion that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was raped under New York criminal law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump raped her, since many people commonly understand the word rape, Kaplan wrote.

He added: Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below clearly shows, the jury found that Mr. Trump had in fact done just that.

Kaplan said the legal definition of rape in New York is much narrower than what the word is understood in common modern parlance.

The first requires forced, non-consensual penetration with his penis. But he said the conduct by which the jury actually found Trump responsible for the forced digital penetration met a more common definition of rape. He cited definitions offered by the American Psychological Association and the Department of Justice, which in 2012 expanded its definition of rape to include penetration with any part of the body or object.

Kaplan also flatly rejected the suggestion by Trump teams that the conduct for which Trump was found responsible could have been as limited as breast groping.

The reason? Trump was not charged with this, so the only alleged offense that would have qualified as sexual abuse was forced digital penetration. Beyond that, Trump was accused of putting his mouth to Carroll’s mouth and pulling down her pantyhose, which Kaplan said was not treated as alleged sexual abuse at trial.

The jury’s finding of sexual abuse therefore necessarily implies that they found that Mr. Trump forcibly entered her vagina, Kaplan wrote, calling it the only remaining finding.

Kaplan also noted that the verdict form did not ask the jury to decide exactly what conduct Trump had committed, and that neither prosecutors nor Trump’s lawyers asked them to do so.

Mr. Trump’s attempt to downplay the finding of sexual abuse as possibly relying only on groping Ms. Carroll’s breasts through her clothes is frivolous, Kaplan wrote.

He added that the jury had clearly found that Trump had violated her within the meaning of that term broader than the New York criminal law definition.

The motion was part of Trump’s effort to appeal the verdict against him. It’s an effort that will apparently continue as he faces a separate defamation lawsuit from Carroll, dealing with Trump’s claims about his allegations while still president.

But so far, Trump’s efforts to push back have led to a rather remarkable clarification that significantly undermines his main talking point.

