



Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC Secretary General and Head of Karnataka, speaks during a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on July 19, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologize to the country’s women for calling welfare schemes a dream (free), Congress said on Wednesday July 19 as the Karnataka government launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to transfer 2,000 to the female head of household. Party General Secretary Randeep Surjewala in a press conference at the AICC headquarters said the program was the biggest attack on inflation provoked by the BJP. He said that Mr Modi should learn from and adopt the path indicated by the Karnataka Congress Government of enacting welfare programs for the people. The Congress leader said the Modi government should reduce the prices of LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel and other essentials. The Prime Minister should insult governments and welfare systems like dream. He should apologize to people, especially women, and indicate when he intends to reduce their prices, Mr Surjewala said. He said the Gruha Lakshmi program is the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) program in the world which will benefit over one million beneficiaries. According to ration card data, there are 1.28 crore female heads of households in Karnataka, Mr. Surjewala noted. The congressional leader also added that enrollment in the program will begin on Wednesday and the first tranche of money will be transferred between August 15 and 20. Each household except those who pay income tax will receive 2,000 each month and by next year the number of beneficiaries will increase to 1.35 crore, receiving 30,000 crore. Gruha Lakshmi is a stepping stone towards our commitment to providing universal basic income to all citizens of the state. It is also an antidote to Modi-made mehangai which burns a huge hole in the pockets of every Indian, tweeted Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-should-apologise-for-terming-welfare-schemes-as-revadi-says-congress/article67098032.ece

