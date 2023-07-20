Judge rejects Trump’s offer to move New York secret money case to federal court





A federal judge on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s offer to move his money-paying case from New York state court to a federal location.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein’s decision means the case will remain in Manhattan Criminal Court, where District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is prosecuting Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump, who pleaded not guilty, argued that the payments were related to his duties as president and therefore the case should be heard in federal court. Hellerstein rejected this argument.

“Trump has failed to show that the conduct charged in the indictment is for or related to any act performed by or for the President under the guise of the official acts of a President. Nor has Trump failed to show that he has a disguised federal defense to the indictment,” he wrote in a 25-page decision.

A spokesperson for Bragg said: We are very pleased with the decision of the federal courts and look forward to suing in the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

A Trump campaign spokesperson said in a statement that “this matter belongs in federal court and we will continue to pursue all legal avenues to move it there.”

Hellerstein had indicated he was skeptical of Trump’s argument during a hearing last month.

It’s very clear that the act for which the president has been charged involves nothing under the color of his office, Hellerstein told Trump’s attorneys and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office at the time.

The conduct Trump is accused of covering up includes a $130,000 payment his then-lawyer Michael Cohen paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels late in the 2016 presidential campaign to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

Trump has acknowledged reimbursing Cohen in a series of payments in 2017 when he was president, but he maintains the payments were on the rise and he never had an affair with Daniels.

Trump’s attorneys had argued that the case should be heard in federal court, where he could raise additional defenses, in part because, they say, he would not have hired Cohen as his personal attorney had he not been elected president. Therefore, they argued, his actions regarding Cohen were connected or associated with his official duties.

Hellerstein disagreed with his decision.

“The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the matter was purely personal of the president, a cover-up of an embarrassing event. The silence money paid to an adult movie star is unrelated to the official actions of the president,” he said.

“The falsification of business records to conceal such reimbursement and to turn the reimbursement into a business expense for Trump and income for Cohen, is also unrelated to any presidential office,” he added.

Hellerstein also ignored Trump’s argument that he was wrongfully charged by the Democratic district attorney.

“Trump argues that a ‘politically motivated’ district attorney who ‘disadvantaged [Trump’s] acts and policies as president caused the grand jury to indict. Trump fails to show, however, that the grand jury had no rational basis for the indictment,” he wrote, adding that “there is no reason to believe that the New York court system would not be fair and give Trump equal justice under the law.”

The case will now return to Manhattan State Criminal Court, where it is being overseen by Judge Juan Merchan. He is due to stand trial in March.

