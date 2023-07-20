Turkey’s Erdogan wraps up successful Gulf tour with $50 billion UAE deals





United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. AFP/File Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently completed a successful tour of the Gulf countries, focusing on securing investment to revitalize Turkey’s struggling economy. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) became the final destination of his tour, where he signed deals worth more than $50 billion, according to Emirati state media. During his visit, Erdogan met with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing the importance of strategic partnership and reinforcing their commitment to stability, economic growth and progress in the region. The leaders recognized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences and avoid conflicts. In addition to the United Arab Emirates, Erdogan’s tour also included stops in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. In Saudi Arabia, a major drone purchase contract with a Turkish defense company has been signed, although the exact amount has not been disclosed. The agreements between Turkey and the UAE covered various sectors, including extradition, energy and natural resource development, space and defense cooperation, investment promotion, security, renewable energy and transport. A notable aspect of the deal involved Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund ADQ, which signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide up to $8.5 billion in funding for Turkey’s earthquake relief bonds. The ADQ has also agreed to fund up to $3 billion in credit facilities to support Turkish exports through a memorandum of understanding with the Export Credit Bank of Turkiye. In recent years, Turkey has faced significant economic challenges, including a collapsing currency and soaring inflation. Repairing relations with Gulf states was crucial for the country, as ties had been strained following the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings and Turkey’s support for organizations linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. The success of the Gulf tour reflects efforts to restore relations and attract investment from Gulf countries. The agreements and memorandums of understanding signed are expected to play a vital role in strengthening the Turkish economy and mitigating the impact of its weakened lira, heavy deficits and chronic inflation. President Erdogan expressed his optimism about the results of the tour and the strengthening of bilateral ties, saying, “With the joint agreement we will sign, we will elevate our relations to the level of a strategic partnership. We want to strengthen the legal infrastructure in areas such as investment promotion, security, renewable energy and transport.” The diplomatic thaw with the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries has already led to an increase in investment in Turkey, with the potential for even greater growth in the future. As the agreements begin to take effect, Turkey’s economy could receive a much-needed boost, promoting stability and progress in the region and beyond.

