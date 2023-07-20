PTI Chief Imran Khan Says He Will Share Uncensored Details About Cipher Drama Tomorrow





Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan announced on Thursday that he would share the “uncensored details” on the cipher drama controversy. “In their feverish attempts to implicate me in any case just to get me disqualified and jailed, this current assortment of incompetent crooks have once again shot themselves in the foot. They have given me the opportunity to make a proper expose of all this Cypher drama,” Khan tweeted on Wednesday.

He took to his Twitter account following claims by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that former principal secretary Azam Khan’s confession was a ‘charge sheet’ against PTI leader Khan. “Tomorrow I will share the uncensored details of how this conspiracy unfolded to overthrow a government that has had the best economic performance in 17 years and bring to power those money launderers and crooks who have run the country to the ground. I assure you it will be more gripping than any drama on TV,” Khan’s tweet added.

Notably, Sanaullah’s remarks came as an alleged confession by Azam, Imran’s principal secretary when he was prime minister, emerged on social media in which he claimed the narrative behind the cipher – which the PTI chief has long touted as evidence of a “foreign plot” to oust him from high office – was fabricated. Interestingly, the event came a day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) revoked a stay order on the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) notice of appeal to Imran in a case involving leaked audio involving encryption.

At the same time, a senior US official openly supported Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, whom Imran had accused of orchestrating the vote of no confidence that resulted in his dismissal. Azam’s remark was described as an “indictment against Imran Khan Niazi” by Sanaullah at the start of the Islamabad press conference.

Meanwhile, calling the statement attributed to Azam Kha, who disappeared last month, an “unverified” US encryption conspiracy, the PTO said on Wednesday it was a “set of contradictions.” According to reports circulating on mainstream and social media, the former bureaucrat “taped” a statement, calling the US figure a “conspiracy” used by the ousted prime minister to “manipulate to create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition,” according to Geo News.

The alleged confession, which is attributed to Azam Khan, said that when Imran saw the figure he was “euphoric”, called the language used a “bluder” of the United States and that it could be “manipulated to create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition” and used to divert public attention from the motion of no confidence he faced as prime minister at the time. The claim, which Dawn has seen but not independently verified, further claims that Imran Khan promised Azam that he would reveal the figure to the public and “distort the narrative that a foreign conspiracy was hatching in collusion with local partners and play the victim card” by displaying it to the public.

The allegation claims that Imran received the cipher from Azam and then informed him that he had lost it after being repeatedly asked to do so, according to Dawn. (ANI)

