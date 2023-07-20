Amid the global climate crisis, China says it will manage the climate in its own way





Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday (July 19) that his government will decide how it will tackle climate change. Citing Chinese state media, a Washington Post report said President Xi did not address his remarks to US climate envoy John Kerry, who was in Beijing to reinvigorate US-China climate talks. Instead, he brought together senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials to set his own environmental agenda without any input from Washington.

Xi said China will pursue its commitments unswervingly, but the paths, intensity and pace of these efforts should and must be determined without outside interference.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Li Shuo, senior policy adviser for Greenpeace East Asia, said the Chinese president’s remarks made while Kerry was in Beijing were no coincidence. Shuo said Xi had shown that China would decide its own path “to meet carbon targets and not be commandeered by others.”

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, US climate envoy Kerry said more work was needed to build climate relations between the US and China. “We – our team and the US administration – came to Beijing to unstick what has been stuck since almost last August.”

“This is our first in-person meeting since then, and we’re here to break new ground,” Kerry added.

Climate talks between Washington and Beijing were suspended last year following the visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Kerry also told reporters on Wednesday that despite last year’s hiatus, the two countries had found many points of agreement during three days of cordial but frank discussions, and that they planned to work “intensely” in the coming weeks as they prepare for the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

“We are trying to work with China to figure out the way forward. China is working hard to try to develop some of these new technologies as well as deploying these renewables that will become clean energy in the future. We look forward to working with China to accelerate that,” the US climate envoy added.

