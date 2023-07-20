‘PM Modi’s silence has led Manipur to anarchy,’ Rahul says after video of women parading on bare surfaces





On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur and said “INDIA will not remain silent while the idea of ​​India is under attack” in the northeastern state. Gandhi’s remarks came after a video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday showing two women parading naked in ethnic violence-stricken Manipur. Read | Video shows two women marching naked past crowds during a riot in Manipur on May 4 Police said a case of kidnapping, gang rape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed miscreants. “The Prime Minister’s silence and inaction have led Manipur to anarchy. INDIA will not remain silent while the idea of ​​India is under attack in Manipur,” Gandhi said in a tweet. PM silence and inaction led Manipur to anarchy. INDIA will not remain silent as the idea of ​​India is attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward. Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2023 “We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward,” he added. Twenty-six opposition parties on Tuesday formed a front – the Indian National Alliance for Inclusive Development (INDIA) – to stand united against the ruling BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reacted to the video, saying the images of “sexual violence against women” emerging from Manipur are heartbreaking. “No conviction is enough for this horrific incident of violence against women. Women and children must bear the maximum weight of violence in society,” she said in a tweet in Hindi. “We must all condemn the violence with one voice while continuing the peace efforts in Manipur,” said Priyanka Gandhi. “Why did the central government, Mr. Prime Minister, turn a blind eye to the violent incidents in Manipur? Don’t these images and violent incidents bother them?” she asked. Mahila Congress Leader Netta D’Souza said, “Humanity has died a thousand deaths! If this BJP government cannot stop women from being shamed and humiliated, from being paraded naked, it simply must be fired.” What is stopping the Modi government from imposing presidential rule in Manipur, she asked on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/pm-modis-silence-led-manipur-into-anarchy-says-rahul-after-video-of-women-being-paraded-naked-surfaces-1238812.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos