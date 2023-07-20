Trump inflicted defeats on two courts amid ongoing legal troubles | Donald Trump News





The former US president faces two criminal lawsuits, as well as a civil case brought by writer E Jean Carroll.

Former United States President Donald Trump was sentenced to two defeats in court on Wednesday as he continues to face a series of legal troubles since leaving the White House.

The first ruling, by a federal judge, rejected Trump’s offer to have his criminal trial transferred from New York state court to federal court.

Trump’s legal team has long maintained that the former president will not receive a fair trial in ultra-liberal Manhattan, where he faces 34 felony charges related to falsifying documents in a silence case involving an adult movie star.

But his lawyers’ latest bid alleged that since the case related to Trump’s time as president, it should be heard in federal court.

However, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein dismissed that argument, saying the silent money allegations pertained to Trump’s personal life, not his presidential duties. They therefore did not deserve to be tried in federal court.

The evidence overwhelmingly suggests the matter was purely a personal matter of the president, a cover-up of an embarrassing event, Hellerstein wrote in a 25-page decision.

The hush money paid to an adult movie star is unrelated to the official acts of a president. It does not in any way reflect the color of the President’s official duties.

Hellerstein’s decision means Trump could be tried in Manhattan state court as early as next spring. That would overlap with the 2024 presidential primary season. Public opinion polls show the former president currently leading a crowded Republican field.

No new trial in Carroll case

Meanwhile, a federal judge in an unrelated case on Wednesday also denied Trump’s request for a new trial, following the conclusion of a civil lawsuit filed by writer E Jean Carroll in May.

A jury in that case found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll and awarded him $5 million.

She had accused the former president of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s and then later defaming her in an October 2022 social media post when he called the incident a hoax and a lie.

In Wednesday’s ruling, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said May’s unanimous verdict was almost entirely in favor of Ms Carroll, and there was no indication that it was a seriously flawed result or a miscarriage of justice.

Kaplan further denied Trump’s request to reduce the penalty amount in the civil case to $1 million.

Carroll is pursuing a second defamation lawsuit against the former president, seeking $10 million for comments made in June 2019. She recently amended that lawsuit to include more recent statements, including comments Trump made at a CNN town hall in May calling it a job. This trial is scheduled for January 15, 2024.

Ongoing legal issues

Trump has faced a barrage of legal troubles since leaving office.

State charges in New York made Trump the first current or former president to face criminal charges, but in June he made history again, when he was separately charged with 37 federal counts related to the alleged concealment and hoarding of classified documents he took to the White House.

Trump is the first US president in history to face state or federal criminal charges.

On Tuesday, the former president said he received a letter identifying him as the target of a separate Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The scope of that investigation includes his actions before and during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump is also the subject of a criminal investigation in Georgia over alleged efforts to pressure an election official to change the results of the 2020 state vote. The state Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked Trump’s motion to block the case.

The New York attorney general also sued Trump and his family business for fraud, with a trial in the civil case scheduled for later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/19/trump-handed-dual-court-defeats-amid-ongoing-legal-woes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos