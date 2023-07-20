Brexit was a mistake, say 57% of UK voters





To learn more about The Economists’ data journalism, visit our Graphic Detail page. P PUBLIC NOTICE in Britain has long opposed the idea that Brexit was a good idea. According to YouGov, a polling institute, 57% of voters now think it was a mistake to leave the European Union, the highest share since the June 2016 referendum. Only 32% think it was the right decision (see graph 1). And a new poll from YouGov reveals that, for the first time since the referendum, a narrow majority of 51% say they would vote to join the EU. There are several reasons why opinion has turned so decisively. Disillusionment with broken promises made by Brexit campaigners in 2016 is another. The economy has not performed well since 2016 and the cost of living has skyrocketed. THE NHS , to whom Brexiteers have pledged more money, looks more troubled than ever. And net migration, which many leavers had promised would decline after Brexit, is at record highs. It’s no wonder that up to a fifth of those who voted to leave say they have now changed their minds. The unpopularity of the Conservative government is perhaps another factor. For a long time after Boris Johnson’s landslide victory in the December 2019 election, public opinion strongly backed his party, which voters have identified closely with Brexit. The YouGovs poll in May shows how the vote to leave has since hurt the party that defended it: of the 37% of outgoing voters who said Brexit was a failure, 75% of outgoing voters blamed it on the Conservatives (see chart 2). Today, Sir Keir Starmers’ Labor party averages nearly 20 points ahead of Rishi Sunaks’ Conservatives in opinion polls, making it likely that the general election likely to be held next year will produce a change of government. On July 20, the ruling party could lose three by-elections in all regions that voted in favor of leaving. This does not indicate an imminent decision to reopen the Brexit issue, let alone seek to join the EU. Far from considering joining, Sir Keir has pledged to stick to Mr Johnson’s decisions to leave both the EU’s single market and its customs union. Instead, he talks only of making Brexit work better by aligning more closely with EU food safety and other rules and seeking new deals in areas such as security and defence, labor mobility and scientific research cooperation. The fact that public opinion is moving away from support for Brexit should facilitate reconciliation with the EU and strive for closer relations with the bloc. But for several more years at least, this is unlikely to lead to a serious attempt to reverse the decision made in 2016.

