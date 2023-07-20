Will take action against Imran Khan over ‘cypher’ claim, says Pak home minister





By Press Trust of India: Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the government will take legal action against former Prime Minister Imran Khan for breaching the country’s secrecy laws as the ‘cypher’ controversy resurfaces.

The cipher issue is tied to Khan’s claim last year after his ouster that he was shown the door as part of a US plot and he cited a diplomatic cable to smack his opponents.

The controversy resurfaced after Khan’s principal secretary, Azam Khan, who had been missing since last month, suddenly appeared and recorded a statement before the magistrate stating that Pakistan’s leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had told him to use secret communication for political purposes.

Interior Minister Sanaullah, responding to Azam Khan’s confession, said Khan had committed a crime for which he should be “punished at all costs”.

“Make a classified document or [piece of] public information and then take it into their possession – no one is legally allowed to have it (numbers) in their custody,” he said.

READ ALSO | Pak’s former prime minister Imran Khan says he tried to improve strained ties with India during his tenure

Sanaullah said action would be taken against him. “The opinion of the legal department would be the last [decision] about that, but I think the Official Secrets Act is more relevant [in this case]“, said the Minister of the Interior.

“Nevertheless, it is a punishable crime – conspiring against the country, exposing a secret document and using it for your own interests and harming the interests of the country, then stealing it, taking it into your possession, it is a clear crime under the Official Secrets Act and should be prosecuted,” he said. “Punishment should be meted out for this and the [cypher] must be recovered,” he said, adding that former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also “fully implicated in this crime.”

The minister also likened the case to a lawsuit against former US President Donald Trump over allegations of mishandling of classified documents and said Azam Khan said the ex-prime minister told him “the figure is gone but my assessment is that he (Imran) still has it”.

READ ALSO | Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan says the stage is set for his ‘court martial’

“So the figure is with him. He not only committed the crime of making it public, but he continues to be guilty of a crime by keeping it in his possession until he is arrested in this matter and the figure is recovered,” the minister said.

Earlier, Azam Khan confessed in his statement that the PTI chief allegedly told him that “encryption can be used to hijack [the] public attention to foreign participation in RMs [no confidence motion] by the opposition”.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/pakistan-action-against-ex-pm-imran-khan-cypher-controversy-2409047-2023-07-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos