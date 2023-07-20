Politics
Why PM Modi’s views on Tamil are even more important than you think
Modi’s reverence for the Tamils contrasts with the “silent complicity” of the self-proclaimed Dravidian strain (mainly the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) in the 2009 Sri Lankan Tamil genocide.
Tamil older than Sanskrit?
Prime Minister Modi’s statement that Tamil is the oldest language is significant. While the debate and discussion around it will continue, comparing it to the pseudo-scientific rhetoric of Dravidianist groups “the first monkey is the Tamil monkey” is absurd.
Whether we accept it or not, there is a possibility – a strong possibility – that linguistic elements flowed into the Harappan region from the West, which could make Proto-Dravidian older than Proto-Indo-European.
If one accepts the current linguistic framework, Proto-Dravidian could be older than Proto-Indo-European. All of these theories, however, fall into the nebulous realm of speculation.
What we do know is this: Sanskrit as we know it today and Tamil as we know it today emerged much later – after a long shuffle. The Harappan culture itself was most likely multilingual.
It is this turnover that is important. This churn has constantly nourished and rejuvenated Indian culture throughout the millennia.
Thus, for a Hindutva-ite, it does not matter which language is the oldest. What matters is that churning. In which diversity is accepted, harmonized and protected without monocultural domination.
However, a powerful section of academia, media and politics began to attribute an obsession with being the “oldest” or “purest” inhabitants of the earth. THE basis of Hindutva.
Caricaturing Hindutva using Western right-wing racial models, they claimed that Hindutva in India negated the Aryan invasion theory because it proposed an indigenous Aryan race and posited Sanskrit as the mother of all languages.
With such a racial basis attributed to Hindutva, it was easy to project Hindutva as a racist or supremacist ideology.
On the other hand, the use of the “Aryan invasion model” to fuel local identity politics and the spread of the dubious Aryan-non-Aryan binary have challenged the Aryan invasion theory.
Indeed, archeology does not justify a large-scale invasion or migration and genetic studies point more to an interaction-integration scenario. Naturally, critics of the “Aryan invasion model” were enthusiastic. In this initial enthusiasm, some might even have gone too far and claimed the existence of a Harappan Sanskrit culture.
Certainly, even Dravidian scholars like Iravatham Mahadevan and Asko Parpola have spoken of Vedic elements in Harappan culture. A dominant Vedic culture with a multilingual society is undoubtedly the most viable scenario for imagining what India was like five thousand years ago.
You have to be careful though. In the age of social media, it is easy to manipulate Hindutvaites into advocating for a purely Sanskrit-based Harappan civilization.
Such a position is easy to demolish and contributes to discrediting the entire Hindutva movement. This is despite the fact that Hindutva ideologues have always maintained that “Aryan” is not a racial term at all.
PM Modi’s statement on Tamil antiquity may be a popularized version of the proto-Dravidian claim in Harappan civilization, but the key point here is that Hindutva is open to various scenarios suggested by archaeological and genetic findings.
This position frees academic disciplines from political pressure and undermines the notion that Hindutva is based on the notion of a Sanskrit-speaking Aryan race indigenous to India.
Prime Minister Modi’s statement will continue to be debated. Both academically and in popular narrative. The important point here is that he dealt a blow to those who sought to essentialize Hindutva as a racial and ethnic movement.
|
