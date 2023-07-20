How the Republicans of 2024 locked themselves into Trump and January 6





WASHINGTON Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, both Ivy League-trained lawyers, came a little closer on Tuesday in condemning former President Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6, then quickly concluded, without seeing the evidence, that all the charges against him were false.

Ramaswamy called Trump’s actions that day an example of “poor judgement” after the former president revealed Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team informed him he was a “target” of their Jan. 6 criminal investigation.

DeSantis said Trump should have acted “more forcefully” to stop the insurgency, but argued that “attempting to criminalize it” was wrong.

Like most candidates who ran against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, DeSantis and Ramaswamy played grassroots and aided Trump by portraying the ongoing lawsuits as a perversion of justice. The candidates who didn’t, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson, both former US lawyers and governors, have long made it clear that Trump’s efforts to cancel the 2020 election should bar him from returning to the White House.

So while the odds of Trump being indicted for the third time this year have risen to nearly 100%, there has been no discernible movement within the former president’s party against him.

It could be different, said Terry Sullivan, who served as campaign manager for Florida Sen. Marco Rubios’ 2016 GOP presidential bid. That being said, Mission Impossible 9 might be different from the first eight Mission Impossibles, but that’s unlikely. It is likely to end similarly to the first eight.

There’s a pretty simple reason for that: the candidates had already locked themselves into Trump, January 6, and the criminal charges against him.

His main rivals have not publicly criticized him in the two years between his departure from the Oval Office and the launch of his 2024 campaign.

They didn’t, at least not in any real or lasting way, when he was indicted in Manhattan in March on charges related to silent money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

And they didn’t last month when he was charged in federal court in Miami in a case involving classified documents he took with him from the White House.

Some Republicans in the party thought DeSantis waited too long to defend Trump after the first indictment. Others yelled when he punched Trump while criticizing the prosecution.

The lesson for the GOP candidates was clear: Hit Trump over his legal troubles at your peril. So most of them didn’t. Often, they echo his talking points, reinforcing Trump’s political martyr narrative to voters and strengthening his bond with them.

That won’t change unless there’s a massive shift in opinion among Republican primary voters, and Trump’s most prominent rivals aren’t in a position to try to lead such a move because they’ve already weighed in on the indictments and Jan. 6.

There is another world, according to some Republican strategists, in which a top conservative candidate, probably DeSantis because he was long considered the best candidate to take on Trump, had taken the risk of condemning Trump from the start.

“There is a way to criticize the FBI, the DOJ and the Biden administration, and to criticize the actions of Donald Trump around January 6,” said a veteran GOP presidential campaign strategist who is not aligned with a candidate in this election.

“A candidate who didn’t campaign fully on this, but was sure to be tough and focused on the fact that January 6 hurts Donald Trump in the general election…would have benefited from cycles and cycles of media coverage,” the strategist said.

For now, Trump stands alone atop the pile of Republican candidates in a much stronger position than he was when the first indictment was handed down in Manhattan just over three months ago.

To the extent that his legal troubles may make Trump a weaker general election opponent against President Joe Biden in November 2024, they have helped him more decisively among primary voters so far.

Some Republicans think that may change.

“I’m the one who thinks these [indictments] end up adding up,” said a Republican operative who doesn’t work on any of the presidential campaigns. ” Which ? I don’t know. When? I don’t know.

