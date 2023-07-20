Opinion: Why no one should debate Trump or RFK Jr.





Why do we assume that a political debate is a good platform to determine who is the best candidate for president or to find out the truth about an emotionally charged issue?

The debates concern me for several reasons: The 2024 Republican presidential candidates will have an opportunity together on a national stage on August 23, when their first debate is scheduled to take place in Milwaukee. Plus, who hasn’t been bombarded with stories about mega-oppressed Democratic nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s desire to debate his anti-vax conspiracy theories with a well-known immunologist?

Opinion columnist

Robin Abcarien

When it comes to political candidates, the debates can be an opportunity to show their personality, their understanding of the issues and their capacity for reflection. They can also reveal deadly flaws, sometimes serving as graveyards for political careers. For example, during the 2016 debates, Jeb Bush could not get over the characterization of then-candidate Donald Trump as low-energy.

And it almost pains me to remember former Texas Gov. Rick Perry famously oops during a Republican presidential debate in 2011, when he forgot the third of three federal departments he pledged to eliminate. (Energy.)

For voters, most of whom will never see a candidate in person, televised debates offer the opportunity to take stock of the man or woman asking for their vote. Not that it always makes a difference. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was widely considered to have won all of her debates against Donald Trump. We see how it worked.

Debates are not a good forum to help us separate fact from fiction. Two candidates from the 2024 cycle, former President Trump, a Republican, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a putative Democrat, are essentially undebatable. Not because either man is such a skilled orator or in such exceptional mastery of facts, quite the contrary, but because both are masters of the rhetorical technique dubbed the Gish gallop.

Gish’s Gallop is the debate equivalent of Phil Spectors’ sound barrier, but instead of being produced with musical instruments, it’s accomplished with lies, half-truths and obfuscation.

The Gish gallop was invented by Eugenie Scott, a biologist and former professor of anthropology who founded the National Center for Science Education in 1981 to ensure that evolution, not creationism, is taught in schools.

(If you think this issue has been resolved, think again. Our ultra-conservative Supreme Court has consistently eroded the separation of church and state. Scott thinks the long-silent proponents of creationism and intelligent design are simply biding their time to bring the right case to court.)

Scott, who lives in Berkeley, has probably spent more of her career than she’d like debunking creationists, including the late Duane Gish, who founded the Institute for Creation Research to debunk the science of evolution. The Gish gallop, said Scott, who coined the phrase in 1994, is when you spit out a ton of information, accurate or not, that your opponent has no opportunity to refute in the time available… It’s an effective but ultimately shallow and misleading debate trick.

The technique is also favored by anti-vaxxers like RFK Jr. and incorrigible liars like former President Trump. (Which, to be honest, probably isn’t even doing it consciously.)

You can be sure that this phenomenon will be visible if Trump deigns to appear on stage during the first Republican presidential debate. It’s hard to imagine a narcissist like him giving up the spotlight, but his presence is hardly guaranteed. After all, he’s about 30 percentage points ahead of his closest rival, hopelessly unsympathetic Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and also candidates are required to promise they’ll support the party’s eventual nominee. Unity is not Trump’s forte.

In any case, the idea that serious political arguments can be resolved, or conspiracy theories aimed at undermining scientific reality debunked, in 60 or 90 minute meetings between opponents is ridiculous.

Debating is a sport, Scott said. It is not a way of informing the audience or the public of the correctness of an opinion. It is played by rules that are different from those of logic and empirical evidence. Debates, she once wrote, are drive-by shootings when it comes to critical thinking.

Last month, a flurry of attention was paid to famed pediatrician and immunologist Peter Hotez’s refusal to discuss vaccine safety with Kennedy.

Podcaster Joe Rogan, of the school Hey, I’m just asking about vaccine sophistry, came up with the idea for a debate between the two last month after a lengthy interview with Kennedy. Rogan offered $100,000, to be donated to Hotez’s chosen charity, for the show. Elon Musk, the perennial college kid who recently challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a penis measuring contest, tweeted that Hotez was afraid of public debate because he knows he’s wrong.

As my colleague Michael Hiltzik has written, Hotez was smart in turning Kennedy down.

Debating a conspirator is a one-way ticket to rhetorical hell, as evidenced by the sad essays written by some who took the bait to directly counter Kennedy and found themselves bruised by his high-velocity barrage of nonsense.

You can come armed with all the facts in the world, but when you’re dealing with a conspirator, there’s no real way to win an argument, New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo wrote of a pointless 2006 debate he had with Kennedy who claimed, baselessly, that the 2004 presidential election was stolen from John F. Kerry.

For people whose opinions aren’t grounded in fact, Manjoo said, winning is just getting attention. And when you argue publicly with someone like Kennedy, you’ve already lost.

Exactly.

I mean, really, how would one debate someone like Kennedy, who last week asserted that the COVID-19 virus may have been targeted to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people?

Unfortunately, a simple but true statement, you’re ridiculous and out of your mind, will do little to change the hearts and minds of fellow Kennedy conspiratorial anti-vax fans.

It may be time to fight fire with fire.

On Monday, Scott told me about a debate he witnessed years ago, where Brown University cell biologist Kenneth Miller, a skilled debater who was familiar with Gish’s gallop, turned the tables on Gish and threw all those reasons why creationism wasn’t scientifically backed, boom, boom, boom.

In an email this week, Miller recalled the scene: Gish then loudly complained to the (creationist!) moderator that it was unfair and asked for more time to respond. The moderator, however, stood firm and refused. Gish at that moment stood up angrily and nearly knocked over the table in front of him.

@robinkabcarian

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2023-07-19/donald-trump-robert-kennedy-jr-debate-gish-gallop The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos