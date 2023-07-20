‘PM Modi is India but not India..’: Sanjay Raut’s shot after Oppn’s INDIA revelation | Latest India News





Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut attacking those who oppose the new name of the opposition alliance INDIA, a day after opposition parties gathered in Bengaluru to clash with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 national elections, said on Wednesday that those creating controversy over the name were not patriots. Sanjay Raut (File/Hindustan Times) Saying Narendra Modi supporters used to say Prime Minister Modi is India, Raut said he is not India. Every citizen of the country is India. Asking why people would have a problem with the name, Raut referred to the fact that there were several parties named after India, including the BJP. Twenty-six opposition parties, which won 134 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and secured a 35 percent vote share, announced a pre-election coalition at a meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, marking the first time in a generation that disparate political stripes have come together on the national stage to confront the incumbent government. He said, Those who create controversy [over the new alliance name INDIA] are not patriots. Otherwise, why would they have a problem? Is there no other party bearing the name of India? Bharatiya Janata Party also has Bharat in it. Raut also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi used Modi’s India as a slogan and no one questioned it. He said: What did Modi’s India mean, the slogan used by the BJP? Listen to Modijis speeches, he often said, Voting for BJP is voting for India. INDIA’s new opposition alliance Opposition parties announced on Tuesday that their group will be called INDEthe Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, to confront the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge announced the establishment of an 11-member coordination committee and said the panel’s voters will be declared at the next alliance meeting in Mumbai. The parties will also set up a campaign management secretariat in Delhi and push for intense campaigning on key issues in all states. But thorny issues such as seat sharing and coalition leadership have yet to be wrung out, and Kharge said they could be tackled in Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray on PM Modi’s for the family jibe Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the family joke at the opposition unity meeting on Tuesday, saying Yes, the whole country is our family and we are fighting for it – without naming Prime Minister Modi in his speech. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition gathering in Bengaluru saying their mantra is – of, by and for family. “ Speaking to the media after the opposition party’s mega meeting, Thackeray said: There is a fear in people’s minds as to what will happen next… So we want to assure them that don’t worry, we are here. One person or one party cannot be the country, all peoples are the country. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanskriti Falor is a senior content producer in the news desk at HT Digital. Having worked in digital media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs. …See the details

