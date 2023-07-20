China ‘accomplice’ in Russian invasion of Ukraine, MI6 chief tells POLITICO – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

PRAGUE China and its communist leader Xi Jinping are absolutely complicit in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the head of Britain’s secret intelligence service (known as MI6) said on Wednesday during a rare public appearance hosted by POLITICO in Prague.

Richard Moore, known in the intelligence community as C, also blamed China for enabling the brutal actions of Myanmar’s military junta and warned of threats to other countries from Chinese data traps and technological advances.

He said MI6 now devotes more resources to fighting China than anything else.

When Putin invaded Ukraine, the Chinese very clearly supported the Russians, Moore told POLITICO editor Anne McElvoy. They completely supported the Russians diplomatically, they abstained in key votes at the United Nations, they repeated with utter cynicism all the Russian tropes, especially in places like Africa and Latin America, blaming NATO and all that.

But this support has come at a cost to Vladimir Putin’s reign and prestige in Russia.

What may have happened, what I know many Russians find deeply uncomfortable, is that the balance of power between them has shifted, he said. It is very difficult to look at them and not recognize that one is now very subordinate to the other.

The Chinese Communist Party has presented a widely discredited peace plan for Ukraine and often claims to be a neutral party in the conflict.

From the late 1970s until a decade ago, Chinese leaders described the country’s foreign policy as tao guang, yanghui or hide his light and bide his time.

But under President Xi Jinping, Beijing has abandoned this caution and has become increasingly aggressive abroad, while stepping up repression at home.

We now devote more resources to China than anywhere else, Moore told POLITICO on Wednesday. The resources and scale of effort of Chinese intelligence agencies are enormous and they are deployed in large numbers overseas.

He warned that China had set data traps for other countries that diluted their sovereignty and increased their vulnerability, and during the pandemic Beijing demanded that countries share vaccination data as a condition for receiving Chinese vaccines.

It’s exactly the kind of condition in any deal that should ring alarm bells, Moore said.

He also noted that China’s unrestricted access to vast datasets on its territory and its practice of illegally harvesting data from abroad give it certain advantages in the development of artificial intelligence.

Chinese authorities aren’t very concerned about issues of privacy or security of individual data, they focus on controlling information and preventing inconvenient truths from being revealed, he said. But my service, along with our allies, intends to win the race to master the ethical and safe use of AI, he added.

In addition to supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine, Beijing supports several unsavory and corrupt authoritarian regimes around the world, such as Iran and Myanmar, he said.

On Myanmar, it is appalling to see what is happening in this wonderful country, it is deeply, deeply tragic. I fear that China has a responsibility because it is the main supporter of this regime and it is hard to see that it would be able to function as it does now if it did not receive this support.

From its founding in 1909 until 1994, Britain’s overseas intelligence agency did not officially exist except in James Bond films or spy novels. But in recent years, MI6 has lifted the veil a bit.

The event with POLITICO at the British ambassadors’ residence in Prague was Moore’s second public speaking as C. It included a live and recorded podcast interview with McElvoy herself, a Cold War expert and co-author of a biography on an East German spy.

It’s the only public appearance Moore plans to make this year.