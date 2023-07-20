What is ‘Long Boris? How the specter of Boris Johnson is haunting Tories





“Long Boris” haunts the Conservative Party. A year after stepping down, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has remained glued to the public like an unstoppable Just Stop Oil protester, and his presence is ruining the Tories’ chance to redeem their public image and win the next general election. At least that’s what those who use the term think. Tory MP Steve Brine, who chairs the House of Commons health and social care committee, argued the former prime minister would be responsible for the Tories losing his former constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in Thursday’s upcoming by-election. Interviewed by BBC Radio 4s Westminster time if he expected his party to lose the seat, Brine replied: Yeah, that’s another piece of what I call long Boris, isn’t it? Register to our free weekly Indy100 newsletter He said: We in Winchester [Brines seat, where there was a by-election in 1997] have some experience of what happens when you force people to go to the polls when they don’t otherwise need to. They usually don’t take it too kindly. In Selby, their MP huffed because he didn’t get a peerage. I shouldn’t think they think too kindly of that. The term is a play on the long Covid, in which some affected by Covid-19 continue to suffer from symptoms of the disease weeks and months after the initial infection. In a article published last yearChris Patten, Chancellor of Oxford University, said Johnson had changed the way Parliament worked. Since Brexit, he wrote, “a populist government has gained more power to do what it wants, with little regard for parliamentary accountability.” He argued: “Johnson had no respect for standards of governance, the integrity of institutions or the critical importance of making rational choices between often incompatible public policy goals. His legacy of populist lying cannot be buried by the appointment of a new leader of the Conservative Party. On the contrary, Long Boris shapes and distorts the electoral process.” People on social media are also using the term to describe what they see as continuing party corruption thanks to precedents set by Johnson. However, it has been pointed out that the use of the term could be considered quite tasteless for those actually suffering from long Covid. Either way, with Johnson remaining, it looks like we’ll need a term to describe this phenomenon. Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

