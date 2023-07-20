Trkiye’s Erdogan wraps up Gulf tour with visit to Abu Dhabi





ABU DHABI: President Tayyip Erdogan visited the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday (July 19) as he visited wealthy Arab Gulf countries for investment and funds, hoping to revive Turkey’s economy which has struggled with a weakened lira, heavy deficits and chronic inflation. Abu Dhabi is Erdogan’s latest stop on a Gulf tour that included the Saudi city of Jeddah and Doha on the Red Sea. Reaping the rewards of its diplomatic efforts, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to buy Turkish drones as part of the biggest defense contract in Turkey’s history. The Turkish leader has been working to restore diplomatic ties with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi over the past two years after a decade of strained relations over Ankara’s support for political Islam and pro-democracy movements. Turkey also sent troops to Doha when Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates imposed a blockade on Qatar in 2017. As ties warmed, business picked up. Abu Dhabi last year agreed to a $5 billion local currency swap deal with Ankara to help its struggling lira. UAE companies have since announced several investments in Türkiye. Last month, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek visited the United Arab Emirates to discuss “opportunities for economic cooperation” with their counterparts, and they met with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Ankara said. Gulf Arab states have launched ambitious plans to diversify their economy away from oil, hoping Turkey will help grow with local industries and technology transfer. The drone deal with Saudi Arabia included joint production. Two senior Turkish officials have said Turkey expects Gulf countries to make direct investments of around $10 billion initially in domestic assets following Erdogan’s trip to the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/turkiyes-erdogan-ends-gulf-tour-abu-dhabi-visit-3639236 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos