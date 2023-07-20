Grateful…it will make Indians happy: Modi as US returns artifacts | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the US decision to return 105 artifacts to India, following his official visit to Washington DC last month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI) The antiquities cover the period from 2nd to 3rd century AD to the 19th century and belong to various regions of the country, with 47 from eastern India, 27 from south, 22 from central India, six from north and three from western India. Many of them were stolen by an American citizen, Subash Kapoor, who is currently in prison in Tamil Nadu. Earlier this week, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office handed over the antiquities to Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu at an event in New York. Artifacts are made of terracotta, stone, metal and wood. Welcoming the decision, Modi tweeted: This will make every Indian happy. Thanks to the United States for that. These precious objects have immense cultural and religious significance. Their return to the country demonstrates our commitment to preserving our heritage and our rich history. Since Modi came to power, the repatriation of Indian antiquities has been a diplomatic priority. During its visit to the United States in 2016, the American side handed over 16 antiquities, while in 2021 it handed over 157 Indian artifacts. Over the past seven years, the United States has returned 278 antiquities to India. Of the 105 items returned this week, about 50 have religious significance for Hindus, Jains and Muslims, while the rest have cultural significance. Forty-seven terracotta pieces, vessels and plaques date back to the 2nd or 3rd century and come from Chandraketugarh, a 2,500-year-old archaeological site near the Bidyadhari River in present-day West Bengal. Among the most important pieces are a plaque depicting a spiritual figure wearing elaborate headdresses and ornaments and a sculpture of Vishnu riding a Garuda from Uttar Pradesh. Twenty stone rooms, made of marble, sandstone and granite, date from the 10th to 12th centuries and include images of Vishnu and Lakshmi as well as a miniature Jain shrine. In addition, there are 35 metal pieces dating from the 17th to 19th centuries and three wooden pieces, including a panel depicting a scene from the Samudra Manthan, the ocean churn depicting Hindu religious texts. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prashant Jha is the US correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Washington DC. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha previously served as the newspaper’s editor and national political editor/bureau chief. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India’s Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal. …See the details

