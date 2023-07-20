‘Commitments are unwavering’: President Xi Jinping rejects comments by US climate envoy John Kerry





China has rejected calls from the United States to pursue a more ambitious climate change strategy following a series of high-level meetings. Relations between the two superpowers have been strained in recent years over a number of issues, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the downing of Chinese spy balloons and trade. US climate envoy John Kerry met with senior officials in Beijing, where he “stressed that the world cannot solve the climate crisis without the commitment and full engagement” of both nations. According to a statement, Kerry also “stressed that limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius requires significant efforts by the PRC” to reduce emissions. “He also underscored the need for all nations to accelerate action during this critical decade and ahead of COP28 in Dubai in November,” the statement read. But President Xi Jinping, who has not met Mr Kerry, has insisted that China will openly pursue its own goals in any way it pleases. “China’s commitments are unwavering, but the path to the goals and the manner, pace and intensity of efforts to achieve them should and must be determined by the country itself, rather than influenced by others,” he said. “We must actively and steadily work towards peak carbon and carbon neutrality, foster a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system, accelerate the formation of a new power system, and strengthen the country’s ability to ensure oil and gas security.” At a press conference on Wednesday local time, Mr. Kerry sought to clarify his earlier statement, following comments from President Xi. “We are not involved in dictating anything to anyone; we’re involved in tracking the science,” Kerry said. “None of the leaders I met suggested there was a reason why we shouldn’t coordinate like we do, work together like we do.” Mr. Kerry is the latest Biden administration official to visit China, a sign that relations are improving. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited earlier this month for high-level meetings with her counterparts. His visit came after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in person with President Xi. Following the meeting with Xi, Blinken said the two countries had “an obligation and a responsibility to manage our relationship” for the benefit of the world. Blinken noted that the United States and China must maintain dialogue, saying there is still work to be done. Mr. Kerry also signaled that President Joe Biden may meet Xi at a later date for a summit in California. “We are committed to working very closely with you to help our presidents be able to hopefully deliver real results if they attend the APEC meeting in San Francisco,” Kerry told Han Zheng. “We don’t know yet what will happen.”

