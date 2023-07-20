Trump’s criminal target letter cites conspiracy and forgery





Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa on July 7, 2023.

scott morgan | Reuters

The target letter Special Counsel Jack Smith recently sent to lawyers for former President Donald Trump mentions three federal criminal statutes, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and witness tampering, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The target letter also mentions a third criminal law, disenfranchisement under the guise of law, according to NBC, which cited two attorneys with direct knowledge of the letter.

Smith is investigating Trump and various allies of the former president for their efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Those efforts included submitting bogus electoral college slates, various legal challenges to state election results, testifying to state lawmakers, and Trump pressuring Georgia’s top election official to change the election results.

Details of the federal laws mentioned in the target letter were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump is the leading contender for the Republican nomination in next year’s presidential election.

Trump revealed on Tuesday that Smith sent his attorneys the letter, which is typically issued by the Justice Department to give people a chance to testify before a grand jury after substantial evidence is discovered linking them to a crime.

“Disturbed Jack Smith, Joe Biden’s DOJ attorney, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the Jan. 6 Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site Tuesday.

Trump has argued that Smith’s investigation is designed to hurt his chances of winning the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and general election against Biden.

Multiple sources told NBC News that Trump has no plans to travel to Washington, DC, to testify at a grand jury meeting in federal court.

On Wednesday morning, Smith left his Washington office to tour the courthouse where the grand jury was meeting. The panel will likely be the one Smith asks to indict Trump if he decides to bring criminal charges against the former president.

NBC has confirmed that Trump’s former White House aide William Russell, who is working for his 2024 presidential campaign, will testify before the grand jury again, having previously appeared before that panel multiple times.

The conspiracy to defraud the United States may include acts that “interfere with or obstruct legitimate government activity” or that “use an instrument of government,” the Justice Department notes on its website.

The DOJ site detailing deprivation of rights under cover of law notes that it is a “crime for a person acting under cover of any law to willfully deprive a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or the laws of the United States”.

The law specifically mentions acts committed by federal, state, and local officials.

Witness tampering law covers a wide range of criminal behavior, including persuading another person to prevent their testimony in an official proceeding and destroying or concealing a document with the intent to prevent its use in an official proceeding.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Separately on Wednesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Smith’s prosecutors subpoenaed surveillance video footage recorded at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta during the counting of votes after the 2020 election.

Trump’s campaign lawyers had used vote count surveillance footage to unsuccessfully claim in December 2020 that Georgia’s presidential election was tainted by fraud. Biden won Georgia’s popular vote.

Last month, Smith charged Trump with about three dozen crimes related to keeping classified documents at his Florida home after he left the White House, and for allegedly obstructing government officials when they attempted to retrieve those records from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in that case. His lawyers asked the judge in charge of this case to postpone the trial until at least after the presidential election of 2024.

