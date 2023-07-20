Labor is nervous with a ‘mountain to climb’ in a by-election for Boris Johnson’s former Uxbridge seat





Labor has a mountain to climb to win Boris Johnson’s former seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, party sources say. The by-election is one of three taking place in Conservative-held parliamentary seats on Thursday and the results are expected to prove crucial for Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer. While the Sir Keirs party was optimistic about taking the west London seat when Mr Johnson resigned as MP more than a month ago, a row over the expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) traffic emissions scheme overshadowed their campaign and some fear could deny them victory. Labor insiders insisted the biggest issues at the door were the cost of living crisis and the NHS, rather than Ulez, which London Mayor Sadiq Khan is extending to the outskirts of London. Labor candidate Danny Beales distanced himself from politics earlier this month, saying he would support a delay in the introduction of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone, which imposes a tax on certain petrol cars made before 2006 and diesel cars made before 2016. Critics of the scheme have claimed it would impose a significant financial burden on drivers in car-dependent areas outside London like Uxbridge, while supporters claim that more than 90% of cars driving around London’s outskirts are already Ulez-compliant and will not be charged. Payments are available to replace non-compliant cars under a scrapping program. Labor campaign sources said the race with Tory candidate Steve Tuckwell appeared to be neck and neck and there would still be a big mountain to climb. While parties are still managing expectations ahead of the election, there has been a change in language since last month, when party election campaign coordinator Shabana Mahmood said I Labor was fighting to win. But Tory insiders said their own polls show Labor have a big lead of around eight points in Uxbridge, and Sir Keirs’ party was throwing all the seat they had had in sight since before the by-election was called last month. Labor hasn’t won Uxbridge since 1966, and didn’t even capture it in 1997, when the party’s popularity peaked under Tony Blair. Sir Keirs’ controversial announcement that he will keep the Tories’ two-child benefit cap was not raised by voters on the doorstep, Labor sources have claimed. Mr Johnson and his conduct on Partygate were also not heavily discussed, they said. The former prime minister held the seat with a majority of 7,210 votes in 2019, the narrowest margin in Thursday’s three by-elections. If Labor fails to win Uxbridge, it could trigger fresh concern among Labor MPs that Sir Keir will fail to convince voters in the next general election, due in 2024. Mr Sunak is running in the by-election touting two big wins: Tata Motors’ announcement to build an electric car battery factory for Jaguar Land Rover in Somerset, and a bigger-than-expected drop in the inflation rate of 7.9% on Wednesday. Labors Uxbridge campaign co-ordinator Steve Reed told BBC News: We have always said this is going to be a tough by-election for Labour. We are by no means complacent about this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/labour-nervous-mountain-climb-eve-by-election-boris-johnsons-old-seat-uxbridge-2490879 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos