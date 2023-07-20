Donald Trump denies retrial in E. Jean Carroll case





A Manhattan federal court judge on Wednesday denied Donald Trump’s request for a new trial for damages in the civil sexual abuse case of E. John Carrolls.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, in a 59-page ruling, said there was no miscarriage of justice when jurors found Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation in May, upholding the jury’s verdict in damages of $5 million.

Trump had asked the judge to reduce the damages to $1 million or grant him a new trial for damages so he could ask a jury to do so.

But Kaplan concluded that the verdict was not a seriously flawed result as alleged by the former president, adding that after reviewing Trump’s arguments he found them all unconvincing.

There is no reason to upset the jury’s sexual assault damages, Kaplan wrote. And Mr. Trump’s arguments for libel damages are no stronger.

Former President Donald Trump says absolute presidential immunity and the right to free speech shield him from libel charges against E. Jean Carroll, New York columnist, rejected Thursday, June 29 by a federal judge. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, accused Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s as part of last November’s lawsuit under New Yorks Adult Survivors Act. She first revealed the details of the sexual assault in a book excerpt published in New York Magazine in June 2019.

Carroll also alleged that Trumps 2022 post on Truth Social, calling his claims of their meeting a hoax and a lie, amounted to defamation.

The jury awarded him $2 million in compensatory damages and $20,000 in punitive damages for the battery claim, as well as $1 million in damages, $1.7 million in reputational damages, and $280,000 in punitive damages for defamation.

His lawyer, Robbie Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, demanded on Wednesday that Trump comply with the multimillion-dollar verdict.

Now that the court has denied Trump’s request for a new trial or to reduce the verdict, E. Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages the jury awarded her, Kaplan said in a statement, adding that her client is eager to hold Trump accountable in a second defamation trial scheduled for January.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina did not respond to a request for comment.

Carroll is seeking an additional $10 million in damages in his original 2019 lawsuit against Trump. In a blow to the ex-president, the Justice Department last week reversed its position that he could not be prosecuted for comments he made as president, which had delayed the case for years. Had the DOJ been successful in its earlier argument, it would have taken Trump’s place in the case with full immunity.

In his request for a new trial for damages, Trump noted that the jurors found him liable for sexual abuse rather than rape. He argued that awarding Carroll $2 million in compensatory damages for sexual assault was excessive given the jury’s finding that his attorneys had failed to provide enough evidence to prove he had physically raped her.

But Judge Kaplan pointed out that Carroll won both of his claims and that the jury’s finding on the rape element was technical, not an exoneration. He noted the compelling established evidence, and the jury implicitly concluded that Trump deliberately and forcefully penetrated Carroll with his fingers, causing immediate pain and lasting emotional and psychological damage.

The conclusion that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was raped under New York criminal law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump raped her, since many people commonly understand the word rape, Kaplan wrote.

Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below clearly shows, the jury found that Mr. Trump had in fact done just that.

