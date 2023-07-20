Turkey and UAE strike deals worth $50 billion during Erdogan’s visit





The United Arab Emirates and Turkey announced a series of agreements and memorandums of understanding totaling $50.7 billion on Wednesday, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrapped up his tour of Arab Gulf countries seeking to secure key investments to boost Ankara’s economy. At a ceremony in Abu Dhabi, Erdogan and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed pledged a joint agreement and the establishment of a “higher strategic committee” between the UAE and Turkey, according to Emirati state media, W.A.M.. In addition to economic and trade agreements, Ankara and Abu Dhabi have agreed on a mutual assistance agreement in criminal matters, including an extradition agreement between the two countries. Abu Dhabi was Erdogan’s last stop on a Gulf tour that included a visit to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea city Jeddah and Qatar’s capital Doha. On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia struck two deals to acquire Turkish drones – the biggest defense contract in Turkey’s history with Riyadh. The Turkish leader has struggled to restore diplomatic ties with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi over the past two years after a decade of strained relations over Ankara’s support for pro-democracy movements in the Middle East. Turkey also sent troops to Doha when Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates imposed a blockade on Qatar in 2017. Stay informed with MEE newsletters Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis,

from Turkey unpackaged As ties warmed between Turkey and the Gulf, business picked up. Abu Dhabi last year agreed to a $5 billion currency swap deal with Ankara to help its struggling lira. Emirati companies have since announced several investments in Türkiye. Last month, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek visited the United Arab Emirates to discuss “economic cooperation opportunities” with their Emirati counterparts, and they met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. Simsek, a former Wall Street banker and market darling, is seen as a credible figure who aims to shift Turkey’s current unorthodox financial and monetary policies towards internationally accepted economic models. Saudi Arabia signs drone deals with Turkey’s Baykar Learn more Ankara needs foreign investors, including hedge funds and foreign direct investment, to support its foreign exchange reserves, which are depleted and below zero. The lira has lost more than 90% of its value over the past decade as the country has been hit by runaway inflation, which has also driven away foreign investors. More than $27 billion of the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves have been depleted since the end of 2022, as the government sought to prop up its currency and fund its huge deficit. At the same time, Arab Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, have launched ambitious plans to diversify their economies away from oil and have looked to Turkey for help in developing local industries. For example, the drone deal between Saudi Arabia and Turkey includes joint production.

