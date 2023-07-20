Hong Kong security chief signals resolution for strict control





HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) – China’s appointment of a senior intelligence official to lead Hong Kong’s national security regime underscores its determination to tighten its grip on the financial hub, diplomats and analysts say. Dong Jingwei, 59, is the most senior Chinese security official to be appointed to a senior post in the former British colony since Beijing imposed a national security law on its most international city in 2020. Dong will step up security oversight of Hong Kong, rocked for months in 2019 by pro-democracy protests that sparked a crisis for Beijing’s Communist Party leadership. Under the security law, China’s national security bureau has broad investigative and surveillance powers and enjoys immunity from city laws. The office is also responsible for monitoring “foreign countries and international organizations”. Dong was vice minister in the Ministry of State Security, China’s most powerful intelligence organization – a role that included capturing foreign spies in China, according to state media. Dong told a ministry symposium in 2021 of the need for a “people’s war” against espionage, striving “not just to catch spies but…to catch internal traitors” who are colluding with foreign spy agencies, according to a government statement. The ministry plays a major role in cracking down on some foreign due diligence firms in China, which has heightened tensions with the United States, diplomats say. The ministry could not be reached for comment. Dong’s appointment comes as Hong Kong prepares to bolster its national security regime with a new law, called Article 23, which Hong Kong officials say will encompass espionage and treason among other offenses not covered by the 2020 legislation. In an essay published last July in a journal devoted to President Xi Jinping’s thinking on the rule of law, Dong said “Western forces” had brought about a “color revolution” in Hong Kong and the security law had been vital in restoring order. “The appointment of such a powerful intelligence figure as Dong to take charge of Hong Kong is a bit of a surprise,” an Asian envoy said. “The government is trying to show that it is open to international business, but this will send shivers down the spine and raise new questions about the future operating environment.” The United States and other countries, including Britain and Australia, have criticized the 2020 national security law, which is part of a broader crackdown by China on democratic opposition and guaranteed city freedoms for 50 years under a “one country, two systems” formula when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Authorities in China and Hong Kong say the law, which punishes acts like subversion and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, has brought the stability needed to underpin Hong Kong’s economic success. Additional reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; edited by Robert Birsel Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. James Pomfret is a special correspondent for Reuters covering politics and politics in Asia, with a specialization in China, HK and Taiwan. A two-time Pulitzer finalist, his multimedia career has spanned print, radio, television and photography. His reporting from two dozen countries includes “The Hong Kong Revolt” – an investigative series he helped lead that was a Pulitzer finalist for international reporting in 2020, and a 2023 SOPA Award for a series on China’s weaponization of the rule of law to suppress human rights lawyers. Contact: +852 97380342

