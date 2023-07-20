Is Donald Trump running for president or self-preservation?





When Donald Trump first ran for office in 2016, his scattered campaign hinged largely on his promise that “only I can fix” an apocalyptic list of nationalist grievances and policy shortcomings. Four years later, Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign has swung unsuccessfully to a more traditional message of “promises made, promises kept” to justify a second term in the White House. Now, with Trump enjoying a comfortable lead on the packed 2024 GOP presidential primary field, the former president is once again delivering an openly authoritative speech to voters, declaring “I am your justice” even as he faces a growing list of serious criminal indictments for his actions before, during and after his term in office.

Given the legitimate legal peril he now finds himself in, it becomes difficult to disentangle the politics and policies of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign from his personal interests and longstanding penchant for self-preservation. As Trump begins to roll out his vision for a second term, a number of pundits and pundits have begun to wonder: Is he serious about changing policy, or is he just self-conscious?

What are the commentators saying?

Trump “talked about how when you’re President of the United States it’s hard for politically motivated prosecutors to ‘get to you,'” Rolling Stone reported last year, adding that he believed a second Trump administration “would put an end to the [Justice Department] investigation that he sees as the Biden administration working to slap him with criminal charges or even put him and his people in jail. Trump himself seemed to confirm that sense of self-preservation, telling Politico he would stay in the running even if one of his indictments resulted in a conviction. “I will never leave,” Trump said. In theory, it was not feasible.”

“I certainly believe he is trying to use his candidacy and his campaign as a shield against lawsuits,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) acknowledged in a recent interview with MSNBC. “That’s probably the biggest factor in the return, other than reviving the lucrative operation. That was the first administration.”

As Trump has previewed his political priorities for a second term, they range from the whimsical creation of ten new futuristic “freedom cities” with flying cars to bureaucracy, especially when it comes to his vision for the executive branch. “Trump’s broader goal,” The New York Times reported this week, is “to shift the balance of power by increasing the president’s authority over every part of the federal government that currently operates, by law or tradition, with any measure of independence from White House political interference.” And while this kind of sweeping realignment has in one form or another been a priority for conservatives as a whole, at the hands of the former president, the effort has the distinct marks of a politically motivated purge designed to shield Trump from intra-governmental opposition. As noted by The Times, Trump is currently promising on his campaign website to “find and eliminate radicals who have infiltrated the federal Department of Education” and listed a litany of targets at a rally last month, including a promise to “tear down the Deep State” which he says has personally targeted him in the form of his various criminal indictments.

“No matter how well-laid out the plans for a second Trump term are, or how carefully vetted the people carrying them out, Mr. Trump would still be in the driver’s seat, which means there’s a limit to how methodical it could be,” The Economist pointed out in its profile of conservative think tanks working on behalf of and alongside Trump. “As for the candidate himself, he is aware of the plans made in his name but has never been enthusiastic about the details of public policy.”

What could happen next?

“Trump still doesn’t get it: To protect himself from prosecution and possible federal incarceration, the last thing he should want is to win the presidency,” Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post recently wrote. “Trump, his supporters, and the media have become infatuated with the myth of ‘self-forgiveness.'” Noting that the concept of self-forgiveness is legally dubious at best, Rubin also wrote that “Trump’s idea that he can avoid prosecution by winning an election has another obvious flaw: No president has the capacity to forgive himself or anyone else for crimes of state.” In light of Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fanni Willis had expected a state indictment against Trump to be issued this summer, Rubin wrote that if the former president “really wants to avoid prosecution and punishment, if convicted of alleged state crimes, he should arrange a plea bargain, something he refused to consider, or flee to jurisdiction without extradition.”

“Running for president will not help these cases go away,” she concluded.

So it seems his campaign is both an exercise in self-preservation, as well as a real push (helped in part by invested conservative stakeholders) to change the size and scope of the federal government. The fact that Trump thinks a second term could shield him from legal consequences doesn’t mean his campaign isn’t simultaneously working to enact policies whose effects extend far beyond Trump’s immediate circumstances. Ultimately, the pair of “self-interest” and “implementing a political paradigm shift” does not fully encompass the reasons for Trump’s candidacy; instead, they work in tandem, informing each other when possible and operating in parallel when not. The question is: how long can this last?

