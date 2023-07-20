‘Can never be forgiven’: PM on video of Manipur women parading naked





By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the incident of women parading naked in Manipur has shamed 140 million Indians, saying the law will act with full force and no culprit will be spared. “I assure the nation that no culprit will be spared. The law will run its course with all its might,” Prime Minister Modi said. #SHOW | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “…I assure the nation that no culprit will be spared. The law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the girls of Manipur can never be forgiven.” pic.twitter.com/HhVf220iKV

ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023 The Prime Minister requested all Chief Ministers to further strengthen the law and order mechanism in their respective states, especially to protect women and take the strictest measures. “I call on all CMs to protect all our women, whether in Rajasthan, Manipur or Chattisgarh. We must rise above politics…to protect women,” Prime Minister Modi said. The remarks come amid his criticism of opposition parties for not speaking out about ethnic violence in Manipur. MANIPUR WOMEN DEFINE NAKED Tensions are running high in the hilly parts of Manipur after a two-month-old video of two women parading naked surfaced online on Wednesday. THE the incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence erupted in the northeastern state. The video sparked massive outrage, drawing criticism from all quarters. Police arrested the main defendant who was seen in a May 4 video on Thursday. The accused, identified as Heradas (32), was arrested in the Thoubal neighborhood using the video that went viral in which he was seen wearing a green T-shirt, police said. The Center issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, ordering them not to share the video of two women. The government, in its instructions, felt it was imperative to abide by Indian laws and that the matter was being investigated. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh about the video. Amit Shah asked N Biren Singh to take possible steps to arrest all those involved in the incident and take appropriate action in accordance with the law, PTI reported citing sources. READ ALSO | Man seen in video parading naked women in Manipur arrested amid mass outrage “THE GROSSEST CONSTITUTIONAL ABUSE” Expressing concern over a video of two women parading naked down a road by men in Manipur, Indian Chief Justice DY Chandrachud urged the government to act. Calling it “simply unacceptable”, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud ordered the Center and the state government to take immediate action and notify the supreme court of the action taken. “We will give the government some time to act otherwise we will act if nothing happens on the ground,” said the panel, which also includes PS judges Narasimha and Manoj Misra. Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence for over two months now and more than 120 people have died in the violence. The Congress is calling for a discussion in Parliament on the situation in Manipur where the violence since May 3 has left several dead. READ ALSO | ‘Can never be forgiven’: PM on video of Manipur women parading naked

